Now that the Halloween candy is off the shelves, you’ll find candy canes, chocolates, and other holiday sweet treats, as stores are fully stocked for the holiday season.

Just as I was excited to buy my first bag of candy corn back in early October, I was equally excited to buy my first box of candy canes at ShopRite the other day. And although I haven’t gone as far as putting up my Christmas tree and other decorations just yet (I’m waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to decorate), I couldn’t resist that box of candy canes!

And not the Skittles or Starburst flavored ones, although I do like them too, but rather the peppermint candy canes, which in my opinion, are the best!

Brach’s 2026 Candy Cane Report is out and it turns out, I’m not the only one purchasing candy canes this early!

Nearly three-quarters of shoppers (73%) begin shopping for holiday candy in October or November, while 27% wait until December.

Brach’s is the number one candy cane brand in America, and they highlighted the types of candy canes purchased in this new report, with 68% of shoppers choosing classic mint and 47% picking sweet, fruity flavors. 80% of candy canes sales happen in December, according to the report.

So whether you already bought your first box like me, or are waiting a few more weeks until December, candy canes will soon be flying off the shelves as nearly 50% of shoppers purchase candy canes.

And once my tree goes up, candy canes will be displayed throughout, with all the different flavors, and of course the peppermint ones, too!

More than half of shoppers buy candy two to three times during the season, and that will be me!!

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson