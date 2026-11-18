Remember veganism is stricter than vegetarianism. So, for a vegan who wants to go to a bake shop but can’t have cow’s milk or dairy butter how is it even possible?

That’s where Papa Ganache comes in.

If you think vegan baked goods sound about as exciting as eating a cardboard box, you might want to rethink that opinion. Because Papa Ganache is a popular New Jersey bakery that has developed a very loyal following for its vegan and gluten-free treats.

So popular that they are expanding again, bringing their goodies to a third Garden State location.

According to nj.com, Papa Ganache is heading to Hoboken, where it has signed a lease for a storefront at 509 Washington Street.

2024 file photo of new Hoboken vegan bakery (Google Maps) 2024 file photo of new Hoboken vegan bakery Google Maps

The bakery will take over the former Washington General Store space, with an opening anticipated within the next few months.

The business has come a long way since owner Lisa Siroti first opened its doors in Keyport back in 2010.

It later moved to Main Street in Matawan and expanded to the Jersey Shore, with a location in Lavallette.

They still operate a kitchen out if the original Keyport location.

And no, their stuff really doesn't taste like cardboard.

Papa Ganache offers an impressive assortment of goodies, including brownies, cheesecakes, cupcakes, croissants, rainbow cookies, cannolis, cinnamon buns and custom cakes.

There are also savory options like empanadas, quiches, soups and pot pies.

Everything is made without dairy, eggs, animal products, trans fats or preservatives. The bakery also offers gluten-free selections.

Something I appreciate since I have a son who has celiac disease.

There’s another interesting part to this business. Siroti, who has a background as a psychotherapist, also developed a community program that uses activities like group baking to help children develop social skills, confidence and teamwork.

The Hoboken location is expected to offer indoor seating along with an outdoor garden area.

So whether you’re vegan, gluten-free or simply someone who appreciates a really good brownie, Papa Ganache will soon be giving Hoboken residents another reason to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

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