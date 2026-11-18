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Brooke Hanlon was killed on June 6, 2026. She is mourned as a truly beautiful soul (baileyfuneral.com) Brooke Hanlon homicide case

🔎 Investigators returned to the Chester home where Brooke Hanlon was stabbed to death five months ago.

📦 Potential evidence, including bedroom furnishings, was removed as the Morris County homicide investigation continues.

💔 The 35-year-old therapist was a wife and mother whose family remembered her for her compassion and devotion to her young daughter.

CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Five months after the brutal killing of a Morris County therapist and new mother, law enforcement was back at the family’s rural home, seen packing up potential evidence.

Aside from the activity the week of Nov. 6, investigators have stayed silent to the public while piecing together the homicide case of Brooke Hanlon.

On June 6, the 35-year-old victim was stabbed inside the home she shared with husband, James “Conor” Hanlon, and their young daughter.

Avery turned one about a month after her beloved mother’s violent death.

“I just found my wife, I don’t know what’s going on with her — CPR, I need CPR instructions!” Conor Hanlon urges the dispatcher, in a 4 p.m. 911 call the day of his wife’s killing.

In a six-minute, slightly redacted recording of the call, the dispatcher is heard repeating information and ultimately instructing Hanlon on giving his wife chest compressions.

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office investigators recently removed potential evidence wrapped in brown paper, as seen in photos shared by Fox News Digital.

Most items appeared to be from a bedroom in the home, including a comforter and possible headboard, the same report said.

Stabbing was confirmed early on as the cause of death.

What remains unclear is whether police had recovered the weapon.

No charges have been filed and no individual has been publicly named as a person of interest in the very active case.

(Getty Images) (Getty Images)

🚘 Police say a Tesla driver was applying makeup while using Autopilot before crashing into two trucks on Route 206 in Montgomery.=

🚑 Both truck drivers suffered minor injuries. A diesel spill forced authorities to close the highway.

🚔 The Millstone Township woman received summonses for careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

A Tesla driver was applying makeup while using Autopilot when her car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two trucks in Montgomery Township, police say. The crash happened November 2 on Route 206 near Wood Thrush Lane. The 37-year-old Millstone Township woman was not injured.

Police say her northbound Tesla first struck a southbound tractor-trailer, then collided with a garbage truck. Both truck drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. A diesel fuel spill from the garbage truck forced authorities to close Route 206 while emergency crews handled the cleanup.

The Tesla driver received summonses for careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane. Police did not release the driver's name.

The silhouettes of detainees are seen at the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 12, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) The silhouettes of detainees are seen at the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 12, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey

☑️New Jersey's attorney general has filed a federal lawsuit against DHS

☑️The lawsuit says three detainees died and hundreds needed emergency treatment

☑️DHS denies mistreatment as a Republican congressman defends the facility

The fight between Gov. Mikie Sherrill's administration and the Department of Homeland Security over conditions inside Newark's Delaney Hall immigration detention facility has escalated into a federal lawsuit.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport filed the lawsuit Tuesday after DHS refused to respond to what the state calls "lawful subpoenas" dating back to August. The subpoenas seek information about how detainees are treated inside the facility.

The governor, Democratic members of New Jersey's congressional delegation and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka have criticized conditions at Delaney Hall, saying detainees do not receive proper nutrition or adequate medical attention.

The lawsuit says there have been three deaths at Delaney Hall and that "hundreds" of detainees have required emergency treatment at University Hospital in Newark.

The suit also accuses DHS of preventing GEO Group, the company that owns the facility, from releasing documents to the state.

“There are far too many reports of inhumane treatment of the people held at Delaney Hall. But what we have received for months from both GEO Group and DHS is plain stonewalling,” Davenport said.

Victoria Cranmer (Ocean County Jail/Canva) Victoria Cranmer (Ocean County Jail/Canva)

⚠️ Victoria Cranmer, 25, of Little Egg Harbor pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

❗ The plea calls for three years in prison, but her lawyer will ask for probation.

➡️ Under the plan, she would not have to register as a sex offender.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Little Egg Harbor woman who was watching a friend’s toddler has pleaded guilty to child endangerment for possession of child sexual abuse material and faces three years in state prison.

Victoria Cranmer, 25, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Ocean County on Friday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2027. Under the planned sentence, Cranmer would be subject to parole supervision for life, but she would not have to register as a sex offender.

However, Cranmer could avoid prison. Defense counsel Conor Kane, a public defender, said he will ask for probation and credit for time served — a request the judge appeared willing to accommodate, Jersey Shore Online reported. Cranmer has been held at Ocean County Jail since her July arrest.

County prosecutors said Cranmer recorded a Snapchat video on May 6 and saved it to her iPhone 17 Pro. Investigators found the video in her Snapchat memories.

Police said the video showed a toddler grab at Cranmer's bikini area while she sat on the toilet.

At the time, Cranmer was watching her friend's two-year-old. According to a criminal complaint, Cranmer had been living with the friend for three months.

Weeks later, the friend kicked Cranmer out, looked through Cranmer's phone, and found the 14-second Snapchat video. On May 15, the friend texted someone that she found a "crazy video" and turned the phone over to detectives days later.

⚠️ A second confirmed measles case has prompted New Jersey health officials to warn of possible exposures in Morris County.

➡️ The infected visitor attended a Whippany convention and visited a hotel, pharmacy and emergency room while infectious.

🔴 Anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as Dec. 4.

TRENTON – New Jersey has been alerted to exposure to a second confirmed measles case, as a non-resident with the virus recently stayed in Morris County while infectious, state health officials said Friday.

The infected patient attended two days of a weekend convention at a Whippany hotel, stayed at a separate hotel and also visited a Walgreens pharmacy and then the closest emergency room while symptomatic.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health issued an update that corrected the potential time of exposure on Nov. 6 from morning hours to night-time.

The corrected exposure information came as the nation dealt with its revoked status as having measles eliminated, in the face of spiking cases in multiple states.

Click the link above to learn where and when pontential exposures may have taken place.

These NJ towns have banned data centers As public concerns surge over electricity demand and stress on resources, a number of New Jersey communities scramble to ban data centers from being built within their borders, well more than 100 as of November 2026, according to Climate Revolution Action Network, Food and Water Watch and the Pinelands Alliance. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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