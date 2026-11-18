I was driving home from the supermarket last night, around 5 o’clock.

It was already dark. And there they were.

Glimmering houses. Wreaths. Whole rooflines lit up.

The Christmas lights are going up in my neighborhood. And my first reaction wasn’t joy.

It was anxiety.

Earlier sunsets do allow for more time enjoying holiday light displays in November. (Kylie Moore) Christmas Lights

The rule in our house

My wife and I agree on a lot of things. One of them is when Christmas decorations go up: after Thanksgiving.

To me, the window is Black Friday through the first weekend in December. Anything earlier feels like a violation.

But this year it started early, and it’s spreading fast.

Not the anxiety you’d think

A lot of people are on edge right now, and I get it.

This week alone, we’ve seen airline ground stops and banking websites going down. Plenty of folks are wondering what’s going on behind all these outages.

Me? I’m with Billy Joel. We didn’t start the fire. There’s always been something.

No, what gets me is the lights.

A blinking reminder

I know they’re beautiful. I’ll see that eventually.

Right now, every lit-up house is a reminder of everything on my list: time to haul out the ladder, climb up on the roofline and get to work. Time to start planning. Time to start shopping. Time to spend way too much money I don’t have.

An already busy life is about to get busier for about six short weeks. And the days keep getting shorter, too.

Yeah, I know. Bah humbug.

Give me until Black Friday

I promise, by the first weekend of December, I’ll be out there on the ladder.

Until then, enjoy your early lights, neighbors.

Just don’t expect mine before the turkey’s gone.

So where do you stand? Lights up already, or do you wait until after Thanksgiving?