Stay NJ checks are in the mail again. Why yours may look smaller
Time to check the mailbox again.
The state has started mailing the next round of Stay NJ property tax relief checks to New Jersey seniors.
More than 467,000 checks, worth more than $150 million in all, started going out Monday, the state Treasury Department said Tuesday.
Why it may be smaller than you expected
This check is the second half of a payment that got split in two.
Under this year’s state budget, the payment scheduled for the third quarter was cut in half. Half went out in August. The other half is going out now, according to the Division of Taxation.
The state says that means recipients will “ultimately” receive “a lower overall benefit for calendar year 2026.”
🔗 Your Stay NJ check really is half what you got before — here’s why
Who gets it
Stay NJ is for homeowners 65 and older who have owned and lived in their New Jersey home all year. Household income has to be $200,000 or less. Renters aren’t eligible.
Didn’t get yours?
The state lists several ways to check, according to the Treasury release:
- Check your status online at propertytaxreliefstatus.nj.gov
- Call the Property Tax Relief Hotline at 1-888-238-1233
- Set up a phone appointment with a Division of Taxation representative through TeleGov
- Visit a regional information center in person
What’s next
The next Stay NJ payments, for the 2025 benefit, are scheduled for February and May 2027.
For 2027, the maximum benefit depends on income: up to $6,500 for incomes of $100,000 or less, $5,000 between $100,000 and $150,000, and $4,000 between $150,000 and $200,000, according to the Division of Taxation.
Of all the stories I’ve written, fun and serious, affordability gets the most interest. And within that, it’s Stay NJ, ANCHOR and the rest of the state’s catchy names for property tax relief.
I promise to keep you updated.
I just hope you’ll STAY around NJ long enough to keep cashing the checks!
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Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman