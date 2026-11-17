Time to check the mailbox again.

The state has started mailing the next round of Stay NJ property tax relief checks to New Jersey seniors.

More than 467,000 checks, worth more than $150 million in all, started going out Monday, the state Treasury Department said Tuesday.

Why it may be smaller than you expected

This check is the second half of a payment that got split in two.

Under this year’s state budget, the payment scheduled for the third quarter was cut in half. Half went out in August. The other half is going out now, according to the Division of Taxation.

The state says that means recipients will “ultimately” receive “a lower overall benefit for calendar year 2026.”

Stay NJ checks started arriving in New Jersey mailboxes this week. | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Stay NJ checks started arriving in New Jersey mailboxes this week. | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who gets it

Stay NJ is for homeowners 65 and older who have owned and lived in their New Jersey home all year. Household income has to be $200,000 or less. Renters aren’t eligible.

Didn’t get yours?

The state lists several ways to check, according to the Treasury release:

Check your status online at propertytaxreliefstatus.nj.gov

at propertytaxreliefstatus.nj.gov Call the Property Tax Relief Hotline at 1-888-238-1233

at 1-888-238-1233 Set up a phone appointment with a Division of Taxation representative through TeleGov

with a Division of Taxation representative through TeleGov Visit a regional information center in person

What’s next

The next Stay NJ payments, for the 2025 benefit, are scheduled for February and May 2027.

For 2027, the maximum benefit depends on income: up to $6,500 for incomes of $100,000 or less, $5,000 between $100,000 and $150,000, and $4,000 between $150,000 and $200,000, according to the Division of Taxation.

Of all the stories I’ve written, fun and serious, affordability gets the most interest. And within that, it’s Stay NJ, ANCHOR and the rest of the state’s catchy names for property tax relief.

I promise to keep you updated.

I just hope you’ll STAY around NJ long enough to keep cashing the checks!