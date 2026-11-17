Just Salad has taken the U.S. by storm since it opened in 2006. They now have over 90 restaurants across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The chain offers a variety of salads, soups, wraps, avocado toast, warm bowls, and smoothies.

A new location just started serving “damn good salads” in Monmouth County, NJ.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook

The fast-casual restaurant chain recently opened in Freehold on Nov. 4, and they plan to go all out for the grand opening.

They invite the local community to enjoy Grand Opening promotions over the next few days.

We’re bringing Freehold a fresh take on healthy eats where bold flavors, real ingredients and feel-good meals come together.” said Apolinar Chavez, COO at Just Salad” in a press release

Just Salad Just Salad

We’re excited to become part of the neighborhood and celebrate our opening by giving back to Save Coastal Wildlife, reinforcing our commitment to healthier communities and a healthier planet.

Just Salad Freehold Grand Opening promotions

On Thursday, Nov. 19, for every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Save Coastal Wildlife.

On Friday Nov. 20 and Saturday Nov. 21, there will be $5 Meal Days — you can get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate all day long.

Just Salads via Facebook Just Salads via Facebook

Just Salad Freehold is located at 280 W. Main Street in Freehold, NJ.

They are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m..

Courtesy Just Salad Courtesy Just Salad

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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