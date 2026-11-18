The busiest travel days of the year are upon us. Before you know it, we'll be hitting the road to see family and friends.

Even if you're flying across the country, you still have to get to the airport, which means our roads will be more crowded than usual. No surprises though since it's all part of what we do this time of year.

But with that said, they'll also be folks driving in states they're unfamiliar with. States where perhaps certain things in their home state is the norm, aren't the rules of the road in other parts of the country.

And here in New Jersey, there's a fair share of things that are unique to us. Case in point? How we make a left.

Jughandles are foreign for most other drivers out of state, so we should be patient with them on that. But there are other things that drivers do where, in my opinion, we should be giving more citations for.

But before we get to that one, what else should we be aware of? Here's a quick look at what not to do on the roads.

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The “Left lane ends” warning on the westbound Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township, where three lanes squeeze down to two. | Google Maps Overhead sign reading “Left lane ends 1/2 mile” above the westbound Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township

YES, GET OUT OF THE LANE!

In my opinion, we don't give out enough tickets for this. The shear number of traffic jams caused by slow left lane drivers in New Jersey is enough to make anyone's blood boil.

And with the holiday rush essentially here, it's time more than ever to get these left lane vacationers out of the fast lane. Especially since this law does exist in many other states, you'd think drivers would know better.

Look, I'm not a fan of police giving out more tickets, but the left lane crawlers cause more problems than it's worth. At the minimum, let's at least flash the lights and scare them out of the lane.

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.