I was sitting in traffic as I usually do on a New Jersey morning, and I decided to record my words for posterity.

The Thoughts Of A New Jersey Commuter

I am at the longest red light in the history of New Jersey, and I’m at it every single morning. The left lane is for left turns only, the right lane is for right turns or going straight, but everybody uses the left lane to cut everybody off in the right lane. Welcome to New Jersey.

The first few times I was on this road, I was generous. I let people slip in front of me, took a deep breath, and thought I’m a better person for it.

Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash

But by the third day, it dawned on me that if I don’t start getting a little New Jersey behind this wheel, I’m never going to get to work.

Commuting In New Jersey

So now each day I grind my teeth, squeeze my steering wheel, get as close to the car in front of me as possible, and try not to let anybody in. I’m sick of being cut off.

Read More: The 10 Counties With The Worst NJ Commute

This is not the driver I want to be. This is not the person I want to be. And yet here we are. If these entitled drivers who think they can pass 30 or 40 cars and just jump in the lane, they need to because their life is more important than ours would just learn to drive with some grace and politeness. All of our blood pressure would be a lot lower.

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash

In the time it took me to speak these words into my phone, I haven’t moved 30 feet. The traffic light has gone green and red three different times, and I’ve seen 15 people get in front of me by cutting off cars ahead.

The Never-Ending New Jersey Commute

And we wonder why tensions are high and stress is high in New Jersey. It all starts with the drive to work. Welcome to a New Jersey morning, and welcome to our commute.

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Hopefully, someday everyone will wake up and realize we should be nice to each other even on the roads, but I doubt that will happen anytime soon.

Finally, a word to my boss. I’m going to be a little late again. See you when I get there.

To all New Jersey drivers who do the off-ramp reverse Missed your exit? A message for all NJ drivers who back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant