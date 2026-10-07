🚗 New Jersey workers already endure some of America's longest commutes — but residents of 10 counties have it especially rough.

⏰ Sussex County has NJ's longest average commute at 36.3 minutes each way, according to 2024 ACS 5-year estimates.

😩 Six of NJ's 21 counties have average one-way commutes topping 32 minutes, meaning hours every week can disappear getting to work.

Think your NJ commute is bad? These counties have it worse

New Jersey commuters probably don't need the Census Bureau to tell them they spend too much time getting to work.

Whether you're crawling along the Parkway, sitting on Route 80, waiting for an NJ Transit train or staring at an endless line of brake lights, getting to work in the Garden State can sometimes feel like a job all by itself.

The latest five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey show just how much time New Jersey residents can spend commuting — and where the trips are longest.

The results contain at least one surprise.

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Sussex County has the longest average commute in NJ

It isn't densely populated Hudson or Bergen counties that top the list.

It's Sussex County.

Workers there who commute to work average 36.3 minutes each way, according to the ACS estimates.

Hudson County isn't far behind at 35.4 minutes. Warren County ranks third at 34 minutes, followed by Essex at 33.6 and Hunterdon at 33 minutes.

Here are the 10 New Jersey counties with the longest average one-way commute:

Rank NJ county Average one-way commute 1 Sussex 36.3 minutes 2 Hudson 35.4 minutes 3 Warren 34.0 minutes 4 Essex 33.6 minutes 5 Hunterdon 33.0 minutes 6 Monmouth 32.1 minutes 7 Somerset 31.4 minutes 8 Bergen 31.2 minutes 9 Middlesex 31.2 minutes 10 Union 30.2 minutes

NJ commuters can lose hundreds of hours every year

Those one-way numbers don't look quite as innocent when you double them.

A Sussex County worker with a 36.3-minute average commute faces a round trip of about 72.6 minutes.

If someone made that trip five days a week for 50 weeks, that would amount to roughly 302 hours a year — or the equivalent of more than 12½ full 24-hour days — simply traveling between home and work.

That's only an illustration. Hybrid schedules, vacations, holidays and individual commute times obviously vary.

The Census figures also show that a long commute isn't exclusively an urban North Jersey problem.

Sussex, Warren and Hunterdon all make the top five, demonstrating the tradeoff some residents make by living farther from major employment centers.

Where does your NJ county rank?

The numbers come from the Census Bureau's 2024 American Community Survey five-year estimates. The ACS combines survey data collected over a five-year period, making it possible to produce estimates for smaller geographic areas.

And remember: these are averages.

Which means somewhere in New Jersey this morning, somebody looked at 36 minutes and thought:

I'd LOVE a commute that short.

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