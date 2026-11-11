There are so many cons happening in the world it’s hard to keep track. Don’t fall for this one.

My mom calls me the other day saying I received a letter at her address. I never lived there except for two weeks when I was transitioning back from Michigan to New Jersey in 2011.

I must have used my mom’s address just once for something forgettable at that time and it wound up on a scammer’s mailing list.

I explained there’s no way legitimate mail would come there; that it was either junk mail or a scam and to throw it out.

Instead, she begged me to let her open it. I did, and she read it to me over the phone then sent me this picture of it.

How lucky am I?! Someone with my last name died with no known relatives to collect a $13 million inheritance and this Canadian firm was trying to reach me to share in the windfall!

(Couldn't they have used a more believable first name than Norbert?)

I told my mom this was a scam and of course she wouldn’t believe me. She was all excited thinking my proverbial ship had come in.

Inheritance scam letter (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) Inheritance scam letter (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

The $13 million inheritance letter is a widespread scam

To convince her, it took me less than one minute on Google to prove this exact scam with this exact dollar amount, this exact law firm, this exact address, had been sent to thousands of people.

The only thing that changes is the last name of the recipient to convince them they are on the brink of being a millionaire.

No such law firm exists. No such website exists.

And God help anyone who tries calling that phone number, because I’m sure you’ll be speaking with some con artist who will either try to get your banking info or your social security number or something that will destroy your life.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don't do it!

If you received this letter, throw it out, use it in the fire pit, line the hamster cage with it. Anything other than respond to it in any manner.

If you're going to try ripping people off, why not just run for office like we do in New Jersey?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.