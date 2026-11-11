🚨The United flight from Newark to New Orleans triggered a Level 4 cockpit alert

🚨DHS says the passenger tried to enter the cockpit during the flight

🚨The man from Honduras had previously been deported twice, according to DHS

The man accused of trying to enter the cockpit of a United flight from Newark to New Orleans had previously been deported from the United States twice, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS identified the man as Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto of Honduras. The agency said he made a claim while he "stormed the cockpit" of the Boeing 737 MAX 9, prompting the pilots to issue a Level 4 alert to other United planes.

A Level 4 alert indicates an attempted or actual breach of an aircraft cockpit.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office took Gomez-Alberto into custody when the plane landed in New Orleans. He was charged with communicating false information about planned arson and terrorizing. ICE has also placed an immigration detainer on him.

Passengers didn't realize something was wrong

Passenger Gabor Kiss told Fox News the flight crew did a good job of keeping passengers from knowing something was going on.

It wasn't until the plane taxied onto the tarmac after landing in New Orleans that he suspected something was amiss.

DHS details man's previous deportations

The Department of Homeland Security said Gomez-Alberto first entered the United States across the Mexican border in Texas in 2011. He entered again in New Mexico in 2014, and he was deported both times.

He was arrested by the Border Patrol after crossing the border for a third time in 2019, but an immigration judge ordered his release.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom