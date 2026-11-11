I was at the supermarket last night when I noticed the woman in front of me with her cart filled with everything she needed for Thanksgiving dinner. At first, I thought, wow, she’s really getting a jump start on the big feast! But then I thought about it a little more. Wait a minute! Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away. How did that happen? I feel like I was just buying back-to-school supplies and now it’s already time to stock up for Thanksgiving.

Campbell's 2026 State of the Sides Report is out, and although turkey is usually front and center on the big day, it’s more the side dishes that people are looking forward to most!

The report found that 65% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials say they would be happy with a side-only meal.

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Do you agree?! Although I do love turkey, I have to agree, the sides make the meal!

The report found that 86% of respondents plan to serve at least four sides this year, with a median of five dishes per table.

And with the top sides being green bean casserole, mac & cheese, yams/sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, it’s not a bad idea to stock up now so you’re ready to go! After all, nobody wants to be running around the supermarket at the last minute trying to find everything they need.

What’s your favorite side dish? Mine is definitely my mom’s stuffing! Although 57% say mac & cheese is the one dish everyone can agree on. Funny enough, we’ve never had mac & cheese for Thanksgiving. Maybe this year should be the first!

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