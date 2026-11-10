You have a free Saturday, your gas tank is full, and you’re ready to hit the road. But where are you heading? I recently took a trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where we visited several different places and had the best time. First, we went to Old Windmill Farm and then Lancaster Central Market. It got me thinking about all the different fun destinations we can get to on just one tank of gas.

Yesterday on the show, we asked you for recommendations for a great day trip where you don’t have to fill up more than once, and we got so many great suggestions!

This time of year, it’s always fun to get out and explore a different part of New Jersey or one of our neighboring states. And with gas prices being what they are, you don’t want to have to spend a fortune, filling up several times, to get to where you want to go.

If you had one full tank of gas and an entire Saturday to explore, where would you head?

Here’s what our listeners had to say….

Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Zoo

Turtle Back Zoo

Longwood Gardens

Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Skytop Lodge in the Poconos

Cape May Whale Watching

Hershey Park

Princeton with the historic streets and campus feeling like a Christmas card

Grounds for Sculpture

Batsto Village

Smithville

Peddlers Village

All GREAT suggestions! So just pick a place and go and hit the road, maybe even stay the night and make it a whole weekend!

Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark