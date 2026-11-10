Some people are afraid of flying. The flying doesn’t bother me at all.

It’s that space between the curb outside the airport and the gate to enter the plane that I hate. Specifically the security screening.

I remember once walking inside the ticketing area at Newark Airport and seeing a hellacious line. Mind you that’s not even on the same level as security, so at first it was confusing.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Then it hit me the TSA wait was so long it started in a completely different level of the airport.

There were unhelpful agents barking orders at confused passengers in broken English. There were tempers flaring between passengers. It was chaos.

I’d be lying if I said I remember exactly how long it took but it was definitely over an hour and a half. It was the worst I can remember.

(Spencer Platt, Getty Images) (Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

The study

But what’s the average? I always get to an airport well ahead, beyond what’s even recommended. Because you have to realize how averages work.

According to an nj.com report, Newark Liberty International Airport is saddled with the third-longest wait time at security in the nation. Are we surprised?

For the nation’s top 50 airports, the average TSA wait time is 9.9 minutes according to travelbulletin.com.

Now that’s not bad, but again, it’s an average. So it could be one minute or it could be 75.

Before I tell you Newark’s average here’s something to envy. The shortest is San Antonio International at 3.7 minutes.

Newark's wait time

Newark’s is 17.9 minutes. Again, that puts us at third-longest wait among the nation’s top 50 airports.

The only ones longer are Chicago O’Hare with 20.2 minutes and JFK with 23.1 minutes.

So, there you have it. Newark’s TSA wait is nearly twice the national average.

But at least they’re so polite there!

Oh wait.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo