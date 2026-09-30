When you think of the phrase "authentic Italian," what comes to mind? For me, it's got to be full course Italian dinner shared with friends and family.

But it's not just any dinner. It's one of those dinners where there's way too much food for you to eat. The kind of dinner where everyone has to take something home with them or it'll go bad.

And of course, it's got to be prepared by those who have deep Italian roots. You really can't get more "authentic Italian" than that.

Another thing is that you can almost bet that a good portion of the food came from an authentic Italian place. And in New Jersey, we're fortunate to have them all over the state.

One such place is located right in Aberdeen, which has been serving the surrounding communities of Middlesex and Monmouth counties for 50 years. And that place is DeMarco's Catering & Gourmet Deli.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

50 years of authentic Italian

That phrase literally describes DeMarco's from the moment you walk in. It truly is authentic Italian, and they pride themselves with that reputation. Especially Gene, the owner of DeMarco's, who is a pleasure to talk to if you happen to find him there during your visit.

And I can assure anyone who's had the pleasure of enjoying those huge Italian dinners mentioned above that places like DeMarco's helped make those meals possible.

Outside of that, they also offer catering as well as a large selection of amazing food from their gourmet deli. And don't even get me started on the sandwiches. Simply Amazing.

Vote for DeMarco's

DeMarco's Catering & Gourmet Deli is officially in it to claim the title of having the best sandwich at the Jersey Shore. And you can help them get over the finish line by casting your vote by Oct. 2, 2026.

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.