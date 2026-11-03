⚫The escalator replacement project at NJ Transit's Hamilton station is delayed again.

⚫Commuters have been dealing with broken escalators since September 2021

⚫The south escalator is installed, while both could be running by March 2027

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The long-awaited escalator replacement at NJ Transit's Hamilton train station has been delayed again, but commuters are finally getting closer to relief.

Commuters have had to use the stairs on the outbound side since one of the escalators broke in September 2021 and the second in July 2024. NJ Transit began work on a $5.1 million project to replace both escalators, with completion originally expected by summer 2026. That date was delayed until October. Now, it's looking like the job will be done during the winter.

The most encouraging news is about the south escalator, which is fully installed and undergoing final electrical work. Once that work is complete, it has to pass an inspection by the state Department of Community Affairs. NJ Transit is hoping to get that approval "as soon as possible."

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Sign at NJ Transit's Hamilton train station updating escalator work (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Sign at NJ Transit's Hamilton train station updating escalator work

Timetable to service restoration

Installation of the north escalator is expected to be completed by January, followed by inspections and final approvals. If the south escalator does not go into service sooner, as expected, both escalators are expected to be in service by March 2027.

Work on the escalators has been a challenge because all the required parts had to be made from scratch, a process NJ Transit called a "complex process." Work on the new escalators could not begin until all the parts were ready. The company that originally made the escalator went out of business in the early 2000s.

The south escalator entrance on the platform at NJ Transit's Hamilton train station Mon, Nov 3, 2026 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) The south escalator entrance on the platform at NJ Transit's Hamilton train station Mon, Nov 3, 2026

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