🌊 Republicans lost two NJ congressional seats, leaving Chris Smith as the state’s lone GOP House member.

🗳️ Democrats broke through in Morris County and gained ground in Atlantic, weakening longtime Republican strongholds.

💸 Voters want relief from crushing costs. Can Republicans earn their trust and rebuild a competitive party?

NJ Republicans are running out of seats — and excuses

There was a time when New Jersey Republicans could do more than complain about how Democrats ran the state.

They could run it themselves.

They elected governors. Controlled the Legislature. Dominated suburban county governments that supplied candidates, campaign workers and the foundation for statewide victories.

Now, after losing two more congressional seats and watching Democrats breach another Republican stronghold, the party faces a question that goes well beyond this year’s national blue wave:

How much smaller can the New Jersey Republican Party get before voters stop seeing it as a realistic alternative?

Chris Smith won his 24th term, becoming the state delegation’s only Republican. (Getty Images) Chris Smith won his 24th term, becoming the state delegation’s only Republican. (Getty Images)

From running Trenton to fighting for relevance

The history makes the current collapse especially striking.

Republicans won veto-proof majorities in both legislative chambers in 1991, riding anger at Democratic Gov. Jim Florio.

Christine Todd Whitman won the governor’s office in 1993 and took office with Republican control of the Legislature, although the party had already lost its supermajorities.

Amidst years of decline, Republicans did have some brief resurgence, but they lost it almost as quickly.

The GOP gained six Assembly seats in 2021. But Democrats reclaimed six in 2023, then ousted five more Republican Assembly members in 2025. Republicans entered this year holding just 23 of the Assembly’s 80 seats and 15 of the Senate’s 40.

Tuesday brought another retreat.

Rebecca Bennett defeated Tom Kean Jr. Zack Mullock defeated Jeff Van Drew. Chris Smith’s 24th-term victory leaves Republicans holding just one of New Jersey’s 12 House seats.

The damage reached deeper than Washington

In Morris County, Democrat Christopher Russo defeated Commissioner Tayfun Selen, becoming the first Democrat to win a countywide election since 1973. Republicans retain a commanding commissioner majority, but their decades-long countywide winning streak is over.

In Monmouth County, Democrats scored shocking victories, breaking a GOP hold on county commissioner seats that had held since 2011. Democrats won two commissioner seats and ousted the incumbent surrogate.

In Atlantic County, Democrats defeated the Republican sheriff, county clerk and three incumbent commissioners, cutting an 8-1 GOP commissioner majority to 5-4.

Those are losses in places Republicans have depended on to remain competitive.

“We lost regular folks”

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra offered a blunt assessment in his postelection statement.

“We lost regular folks,” he wrote.

People were hurting, he said, and whether they voted Democratic or stayed home, they delivered a message Republicans need to respect.

“If we want to ever win them back, we need to start listening better and governing accordingly.”

That gets closer to the party’s problem than simply blaming a national wave.

Senator Jon Bramnick, the former Republican Leader in the Assembly and a former candidate for Governor, says it is also essential his party moves beyond Donald Trump.

"No longer can members of my party blame 'voter fraud' or 'mail in ballots,'" Bramnick wrote on Facebook, "The era of politics of hate is over and Republicans must hear the message clearly."

Republicans routinely tell New Jersey voters that Democratic leadership has made life unaffordable. But identifying the pain and earning voters’ confidence that you can relieve it are different accomplishments.

The Asbury Park Press found affordability was the most common concern among voters it interviewed in Toms River and Freehold. They talked about gasoline, groceries, health insurance and politicians who promise relief without delivering it.

That frustration creates an opening for an opposition party. Tuesday’s results show Republicans failed to turn it into enough votes.

The numbers demand a broader coalition

As of Nov. 1, New Jersey had approximately 2.58 million registered Democrats, 1.69 million Republicans and 2.41 million unaffiliated voters. Democrats’ registration advantage was nearly 892,000.

Republicans cannot build a statewide majority by talking only to Republicans.

The GOP has been steadily registering more potential voters than the Democrats.

Republican registration has grown by 13,326 since the November 2025 election. Democrats added 51,806 over the same period. The Republican problem is translating that growth into sufficient electoral strength.

The state itself is changing. Census estimates put New Jersey’s Hispanic population at 24% and Asian population at 11.6%. Nearly one-quarter of residents were born outside the United States. Those are population figures, not measures of eligible voters or political allegiance. They do not establish why Republicans lost. They do underscore the range of communities any durable statewide coalition must reach.

Rebuilding gets harder after every defeat

Here is the organizational danger: losing local offices weakens the foundation for future campaigns.

Municipal and county government give candidates experience, visibility and records voters can judge. Fewer officeholders can mean fewer established contenders ready to run for higher office. At this point, there are few Republican office holders in New Jersey that have the visibility, experience, or fundraising ability to be competitive in a statewide election.

Money, recruitment and organization are the biggest challenges facing a Republican party that struggles for relevance in New Jersey. This election’s results alone do not establish how much campaign funding Republicans will lose. But a party defending fewer seats must still persuade donors and candidates that investing in competitive races is worthwhile.

There were Republican successes Tuesday

Cape May County Republicans preserved their 5-0 commissioner majority. In heavily Democratic Essex County, Millburn Republicans retained their 3-2 Township Committee majority. Those outcomes show voters still make different choices in local races.

For the state GOP, those victories offer places to examine what worked. They do not offset the larger retreat.

Rebuilding will require convincing voters that Republican candidates understand their communities and have workable answers to the bills arriving every month.

Kanitra’s warning points to the test ahead.

New Jersey Republicans have spent years telling voters Democrats are failing them.

They still have to explain why voters should trust Republicans to do better.

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