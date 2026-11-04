I have noticed a new wave of this bad move on the roads of New Jersey, and it is concerning to me.

The Latest Bad Driving Move Sweeping New Jersey

There are so many bad maneuvers being performed on New Jersey roads that it's hard to find a new one, and it's even harder to single one out.

But there is one move in particular that I have noticed happening more and more on New Jersey roads, and it's a dangerous maneuver that is sure to cause accidents.

Photo by Howz Nguyen on Unsplash Photo by Howz Nguyen on Unsplash

It's a move that takes a combination of carelessness, arrogance, and impatience that only New Jersey could cook up.

New Jersey's No-Look Yield

I'm sure you've seen it on the Garden State roads before, but I am seeing it at an alarming frequency lately. I'm talking about the no-look yield.

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We've all been there. You're on any number of New Jersey highways, cruising along at the "speed limit" when a car screams up the entrance ramp like a rocket.

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Of course, you try to accommodate the car if you can by clearing the lane, but most times you can't.

A Reminder of The Yield Law in New Jersey

That doesn't matter, though. The car entering the highway barrels into your lane without even a courtesy look. You have just been cut off by a "no-look yielder".

Let's all get a refresher on the yield laws in New Jersey, according to Justia Law,

No driver of a vehicle or street car shall enter upon or cross an intersecting street marked with a "yield right of way" sign without first slowing to a reasonable speed for existing conditions and visibility, stopping if necessary, and the driver shall yield the right of way to all vehicular traffic on the intersecting street which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard; unless, in either case, the driver is otherwise directed to proceed by a traffic or police officer or traffic control signal.

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It's simple. If you can help out someone who is yielding, do it. If you can't, they need to have patience. They're the ones with the yield sign.

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