Be honest. Have you ever thrown finished fruit out the window? Think of a banana peel or an apple core. Once the fruit is done, what do you do with the remnants?

I bring this up because I recently learned that one of my former co-workers does this. I was catching up with him while we were driving together. He was eating an apple.

Once the apple was finished, he opened the window and threw the core into the grass on the side of the road. Curious, I asked them if they always did that. The response was yes.

Why throw fruit out the window?

He said he did that because it would naturally decompose. Since it's not technically garbage, he kind of has a point.

And I figured that would be his response since I do compost fruit myself. That apple core will decompose and return to nature. Either that, or an animal will pick it up and eat it.

But that got me thinking of something more. Is it OK to throw fruit remnants out the window?

No litter highway banana peels Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Should we be doing this?

Technically speaking, no. Upon looking up some of the laws and regulations in New Jersey, it appears throwing discarded fruit out the window is considered the same thing as throwing garbage out. Or in other words, it's considered littering, which is against the law.

And that makes sense. Even though things like apples and bananas are grown, it doesn't mean it's safe for that particular area.

ALSO READ: When to water your plants during a NJ heat wave

Not only that, but pretty much anything thrown from the car while driving should be illegal. We already have enough issues with motorists and litter, why add fruit to the mix?

Garden Compost NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Composting fruit is one thing. Throwing it out the car window is another. Please don't do it.

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.