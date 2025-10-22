Keep NJ downtowns beautiful by avoiding this one mistake
New Jersey's downtowns are often great places to visit. With all the local shops and small town vibes, you can never go wrong paying them a visit.
That's true even if it's just for a walk through the town. Although it's always better to stop in one of the shops to help support the community.
Even if it's just a coffee from the local coffee shop, it goes a long way. And of course one can't help but notice all the nice touches around the town.
Especially during the fall, spring, and summer, when the downtown is splashed with color thanks to planters placed along the main drag.
A mistake in identity?
Unfortunately, some people seem to mistake these planters for garbage cans. And it's easy to see why.
Take a look at the planter above. See what it's in? It looks very similar to what the garbage cans typically look like that you'll find along the downtown sidewalks.
Especially when the plants are small, or when it's wintertime. That's when it's much easier to mistake those planters as trash receptacles.
And you can see it too. Walk by some of these planters and take note if there's any garbage inside them. Every once in a while, there will be.
Garbage vs plants
Again, it's easy to mistake these when the plants are small or when there's nothing growing out of them such as during the winter season. But even then, please take the time to make sure what you're throwing your trash in is something it belongs in.
