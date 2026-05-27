Hey homebuyers, best towns to live in NJ report just came out

For anyone staring at Zillow listings at 1 a.m., wondering where in New Jersey they can actually afford a home, feel safe, raise kids, commute to work and still enjoy life a little, U.S. News & World Report just released its latest rankings of the best places to live in the Garden State.

The results may surprise you.

The rankings looked at four major factors people care about most when deciding where to put down roots: affordability, quality of life, desirability and the local job market.

Granted “desirability” and “quality of life” can be personal and subjective; a person with no kids may care more about clubs and restaurants whereas a parent may care more about school quality. U.S. News did their best and based the list on public surveys along with government and geographic data.

The report says these are the 14 best places to live here in New Jersey for 2026-2027.

Here’s how they ranked:

1. Clifton

A North Jersey city with strong commuter access, diverse neighborhoods and a median household income topping six figures. Clifton repeated as the state’s No. 1 spot.

Average Commute: 23 minutes

Median Home Value: $463,020

Median Monthly Rent: $1,460

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2. Jersey City

Expensive by New Jersey standards, but packed with jobs, nightlife, restaurants and unbeatable New York City access.

Average Commute: 34 minutes

Median Home Value: $564,161

Median Monthly Rent: $1,764

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3. Bayonne

Waterfront living with easier housing prices than nearby Hudson County hot spots.

Average Commute: 32 minutes

Median Home Value: $464,310

Median Monthly Rent: $1,456

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4. Vineland

South Jersey affordability helped this Cumberland County city rank high.

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $230,153

Median Monthly Rent: $1,082

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5. Union City

Dense, urban, and ideal for commuters working in Manhattan.

Average Commute: 32 minutes

Median Home Value: $466,516

Median Monthly Rent: $1,401

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6. Passaic

Diverse neighborhoods and relatively attainable housing compared to nearby Bergen County.

Average Commute: 22 minutes

Median Home Value: $457,033

Median Monthly Rent: $1,273

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7. Elizabeth

Strong transportation access and proximity to Newark Airport continue to help.

Average Commute: 24 minutes

Median Home Value: $453,368

Median Monthly Rent: $1,481

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8. East Orange

More affordable Essex County living with growing redevelopment.

Average Commute: 30 minutes

Median Home Value: $367,944

Median Monthly Rent: $1,289

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9. Paterson

Rich history, culture and improving downtown investment.

Average Commute: 19 minutes

Median Home Value: $406,268

Median Monthly Rent: $1,312

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10. New Brunswick

Rutgers University, restaurants and healthcare jobs score big for this Middlesex County hub.

Average Commute: 21 minutes

Median Home Value: $385,638

Median Monthly Rent: $1,643

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11. Newark

New Jersey’s largest city continues its redevelopment surge.

Average Commute: 30 minutes

Median Home Value: $396,067

Median Monthly Rent: $1,233

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12. Camden

One of the state’s most affordable housing markets.

Average Commute: 21 minutes

Median Home Value: $131,567

Median Monthly Rent: $995

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13. Trenton

The capital city remains attractive for commuters and state workers.

Average Commute: 20 minutes

Median Home Value: $192,948

Median Monthly Rent: $1,187

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14. Atlantic City

Entertainment, casinos and shore living still make it unique in New Jersey.

Average Commute: 19 minutes

Median Home Value: $217,408

Median Monthly Rent: $1,005

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Whether you want suburban quiet, city energy or simply a place where your paycheck stretches a little farther, my takeaway on this is there’s no single definition of the “perfect” New Jersey hometown anymore.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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These are the 20 Best Places to Live in New Jersey if You're a Liberal Niche.com did a study on the best places to live in 2025. They added filters so you can set specific settings, and one of those was the best places to live if you're liberal. Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark