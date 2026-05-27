Hey homebuyers, best towns to live in NJ report just came out

For anyone staring at Zillow listings at 1 a.m., wondering where in New Jersey they can actually afford a home, feel safe, raise kids, commute to work and still enjoy life a little, U.S. News & World Report just released its latest rankings of the best places to live in the Garden State.
The results may surprise you.
The rankings looked at four major factors people care about most when deciding where to put down roots: affordability, quality of life, desirability and the local job market.
Granted “desirability” and “quality of life” can be personal and subjective; a person with no kids may care more about clubs and restaurants whereas a parent may care more about school quality. U.S. News did their best and based the list on public surveys along with government and geographic data.
The report says these are the 14 best places to live here in New Jersey for 2026-2027.
Here’s how they ranked:
1. Clifton
A North Jersey city with strong commuter access, diverse neighborhoods and a median household income topping six figures. Clifton repeated as the state’s No. 1 spot.
Average Commute: 23 minutes
Median Home Value: $463,020
Median Monthly Rent: $1,460
2. Jersey City
Expensive by New Jersey standards, but packed with jobs, nightlife, restaurants and unbeatable New York City access.
Average Commute: 34 minutes
Median Home Value: $564,161
Median Monthly Rent: $1,764
3. Bayonne
Waterfront living with easier housing prices than nearby Hudson County hot spots.
Average Commute: 32 minutes
Median Home Value: $464,310
Median Monthly Rent: $1,456
4. Vineland
South Jersey affordability helped this Cumberland County city rank high.
Average Commute: 18 minutes
Median Home Value: $230,153
Median Monthly Rent: $1,082
5. Union City
Dense, urban, and ideal for commuters working in Manhattan.
Average Commute: 32 minutes
Median Home Value: $466,516
Median Monthly Rent: $1,401
6. Passaic
Diverse neighborhoods and relatively attainable housing compared to nearby Bergen County.
Average Commute: 22 minutes
Median Home Value: $457,033
Median Monthly Rent: $1,273
7. Elizabeth
Strong transportation access and proximity to Newark Airport continue to help.
Average Commute: 24 minutes
Median Home Value: $453,368
Median Monthly Rent: $1,481
8. East Orange
More affordable Essex County living with growing redevelopment.
Average Commute: 30 minutes
Median Home Value: $367,944
Median Monthly Rent: $1,289
9. Paterson
Rich history, culture and improving downtown investment.
Average Commute: 19 minutes
Median Home Value: $406,268
Median Monthly Rent: $1,312
10. New Brunswick
Rutgers University, restaurants and healthcare jobs score big for this Middlesex County hub.
Average Commute: 21 minutes
Median Home Value: $385,638
Median Monthly Rent: $1,643
11. Newark
New Jersey’s largest city continues its redevelopment surge.
Average Commute: 30 minutes
Median Home Value: $396,067
Median Monthly Rent: $1,233
12. Camden
One of the state’s most affordable housing markets.
Average Commute: 21 minutes
Median Home Value: $131,567
Median Monthly Rent: $995
13. Trenton
The capital city remains attractive for commuters and state workers.
Average Commute: 20 minutes
Median Home Value: $192,948
Median Monthly Rent: $1,187
14. Atlantic City
Entertainment, casinos and shore living still make it unique in New Jersey.
Average Commute: 19 minutes
Median Home Value: $217,408
Median Monthly Rent: $1,005
Whether you want suburban quiet, city energy or simply a place where your paycheck stretches a little farther, my takeaway on this is there’s no single definition of the “perfect” New Jersey hometown anymore.
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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
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