Gourmet sandwich shop is opening a 5th location in NJ

If a restaurant is beloved enough the warrant opening a second location, that’s when you know it’s good. For one to become popular enough to justify opening a fifth location… that’s when you know it’s great.

That’s the case with Tony Boys Sandwich House.

The chain, known for its wide variety of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and cheesesteaks, is planning to expand their presence in the Garden State with a new spot in Union County.

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Tony Boys Sandwich House is coming to Cranford, NJ

Tony Boys was founded in 2017 in Linden, NJ. Customers quickly grew fond of the delicious sandwiches, which allowed the owners to open several other locations over the past few years.

What draws people to the sandwich joint is the passion that the owner, Anthony Marra Jr. puts into making the food.

I make it for you as if I’m making it for myself – fresh, stuffed and made with love, because leaving satisfied simply isn’t enough. - Marra

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Some of the favorite sandwiches among patrons include the Ribeye Cheesesteaks, juicy Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches, and fresh Chop’d Salads.

Tony Boys Sandwich House has four current shops in the Garden State:

🔴 18 E Mt Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ

🔴 90 Park Ave, Madison, NJ

🔴 263 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ

🔴 8 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair, NJ

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Where is the new Tony Boys Sandwich House?

The newest location will be at 102c North Union Ave in Cranford, NJ. While an exact opening date has not yet been announced, it’s expected to be open toward the end of June or early July 2026.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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