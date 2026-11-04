🚨A Florida man fought with troopers and first responders after a Route 80 crash

🚨Police found a handgun with a defaced serial number and 7 hollow-point bullets.

🚨 The man faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault

SADDLE BROOK — A Florida man is accused of attacking a New Jersey State Police trooper and an EMS worker during a traffic stop on Route 80 early Tuesday after crashing into a highway divider in Bergen County.

State Police said Shamek Maynard, 32, of Ocala, Florida, crashed into a divider in the westbound lanes in Saddle Brook near Exit 62 (Garden State Parkway) around 1 a.m. As troopers and first responders tried to remove Maynard from the car, he repeatedly struck, kicked and pushed multiple troopers while resisting arrest.

One of the troopers suffered an injury to his right hand, according to the incident report.

Once Maynard, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was strapped to a gurney, he made numerous "insults and threats" to hurt the troopers and medical personnel tending to him.

Police found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number

During a probable cause search of Maynard's vehicle, troopers found a handgun on the driver's seat with a defaced serial number. The gun was loaded with seven hollow-point bullets. The ammunition was labeled "auto + p" inside a magazine.

Maynard faces a slew of charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, certain persons not to possess a firearm, possession of hollow-point ammunition, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a first aid worker, fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, obstruction, terroristic threats and DUI.

He was held at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Court documents show Maynard has an outstanding arrest warrant from Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Independent News Online was first to report on the incident.

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