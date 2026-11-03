I’m sure I’m too boring for breweries. It’s a party I’m not invited to. I know people love these places.

They get excited about the different beers, the atmosphere, the food trucks, and spending an afternoon sampling things that taste like someone threw a Christmas tree decorated with jalapeños into a glass.

Me? When I have a beer, an ice-cold Coors Light is about as adventurous as I get. I’m not looking for hints of grapefruit, notes of caramel, or a beer that was aged in a barrel previously owned by George Washington.

But I realize I’m probably in the minority here. New Jersey has a thriving craft beer scene, and plenty of people love supporting local breweries.

MyBartender.com

https://mybartender.com/beers/top-30-breweries-in-new-jersey/

recently ranked the top 30 breweries in New Jersey.

Asbury Park Press https://www.app.com/story/entertainment/2026/10/31/brewery-best-in-new-jersey-list-2026/92458485007/

focused only on the ones at the Jersey Shore.

I want to give you the best in the whole state. If you’re a craft beer enthusiast, here are the top 10 on its list, starting with No. 10 and working our way to the top.

(Ghost Hawk Brewery, Google Maps) NJ breweries

10. Ghost Hawk Brewing Company

Clifton’s first craft brewery gets the No. 10 spot. MyBartender highlights its Ghost Hawk Lager, a crisp golden lager, along with its fruit-forward Apex Predator IPA.

Address: 321 River Road, Clifton, NJ 07014

9. Tonewood Brewing

This Oaklyn brewery has built a reputation for creative beers. MyBartender singles out Fuego IPA and Freshies pale ale, with their combination of citrus, fruit and pine flavors.

Address: 215 W. Clinton Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

Magnify Brewing (Google Maps) NJ breweries

8. Magnify Brewing Company

Located in Fairfield, Magnify gets recognition for its rotating selection of hop-heavy IPAs, fruity sours and dessert-inspired stouts. There’s apparently always something new to try.

Address: 1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Carton Brewing (Google Maps) NJ breweries

7. Carton Brewing Company

An Atlantic Highlands favorite, Carton is known for experimenting with different beer styles. MyBartender points to Boat Beer, a lighter session ale, and 077XX, a bolder double IPA.

Address: 6 East Washington Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

6. The Seed: A Living Beer Project

This Atlantic City brewery takes a nature-inspired approach, using locally sourced ingredients in its saisons, mixed-culture ales and lagers.

Address: 807 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

5. Screamin’ Hill Brewery

This Cream Ridge brewery brings the farm directly into the beer-making process. MyBartender highlights its farm-to-glass approach and two popular choices, Desperado IPA and Rusty Farmer Irish Red Ale.

Address: 83 Emleys Hill-Prospertown Road, Cream Ridge, NJ 08514

4. Czig Meister Brewing Company

Hackettstown’s Czig Meister offers an impressive range of beer styles, producing more than 50 different beers annually. MyBartender recommends the caramel-forward Prospector Amber Ale and the fruity Lekker hazy IPA.

Address: 106 Valentine Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

3. Troon Brewin

Troon, based at Double Brook Farm in Hopewell, has developed a following for limited-release beers, particularly hazy IPAs and rich stouts. One important distinction: the brewery does not operate a public taproom, according to MyBartender, but can enjoy their products at nearby Brick Farm Tavern.

Address: Double Brook Farm, 130 Hopewell-Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell, NJ 08525

(Courtesy Icarus Brewing) NJ breweries

2. Icarus Brewing

Brick’s Icarus Brewing earns the runner-up spot. MyBartender highlights its hand-crafted ales and lagers, including Yacht Juice, a hazy New England-style IPA, and Drinking Crayons, an imperial IPA

Address: 2045 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724.

Kane Brewery beers (Photo by Chris Eannucci Townsquare Media) NJ breweries

1. Kane Brewing Company

Taking the top spot is Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township. MyBartender praises its commitment to quality and innovation, highlighting Head High IPA, a New Jersey favorite, and the stronger Overhead Imperial IPA.

Address: 1750 Bloomsbury Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ 07712

So there you have it. Ten of the state’s highest-ranked breweries, according to MyBartender. I’ll leave the debate over hops, hazy IPAs and tasting notes to the experts.

If you’ll excuse me, I have a very cold Coors Light that isn’t going to drink itself.

Top 30 breweries in New Jersey These are the top 30 Breweries throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski