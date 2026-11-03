On the morning of election day, I exercised my right to vote. But something was different from past elections that stood out at me. Something I've never experienced during those early hours before.

Well OK, I don't go to vote super early. I stop by the polls right after we get our kids to school. So around 8:30 a.m. is when I stopped by my polling place.

But when I arrived, it was more crowded then usual. I don't really recall having to wait on a line to vote around that time. Usually, it's only a few minutes at the most. but not this go.

I waited for about 20 minute before I could finally vote. Now I'm not sure if that's normal for other districts around the state, but that was unusual for mine. I've never had to wait 20 minutes before to cast my vote.

But here's what else I noticed. As I slowly moved up, I noticed that most of the wait was because of my district. My neighbors in my part of town were coming out in big numbers.

Now yes, there was one computer issue, but that wasn't causing the lines to be as big they were. And again, it was great seeing this "problem" at the polls.

As for the process? very smooth. Never one have I experienced difficulties in our town, but I know that's not always the case around the state. But as for turnout? I was a great thing to see. Hopefully, this will happen again in the next election.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.