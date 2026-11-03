NJ election results 2026: Dems stack up Congressional races, easy win for U.S. Senator Booker
🗳️ Cory Booker wins re-election, setting up a third full term in the U.S. Senate
➡️ New Jersey’s 7th District flips to blue with a Bennett win over U.S. Rep. Kean
🏛️ NJ has its first Muslim American elected to Congress in the 12th District
New Jersey voters have cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, as the state's Congressional delegation could swing even more blue than the past four years.
It was an easy victory for Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker, as the race was called shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m., by Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News and other outlets.
"America does not work if it only works for some," Booker said in his acceptance speech, also calling the Iran War a "quagmire" and decried the unsustainable, high cost of living under the administration of President Donald Trump.
Booker heads toward his third, full six-year term. The Democrat served about a year after an October 2013 special election to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate, following the death of U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg. The Newark Mayor turned Senator then won his first full term in November 2014.
All 435 U.S. House districts are up for election, including New Jersey's 12 Congressional races.
An hour after the last in-person ballots were cast, some projections trickled in.
Congressman Christopher Smith, R-Mercer, has been the longest-serving member of Congress in New Jersey history with his current 23rd term.
The veteran Republican appeared poised to break it again with a win of his 24th term, with more than 83% of the 4th district's results tabulated, according to the Associated Press.
Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, D-Glen Ridge, was projected by New Jersey Monitor and New Jersey Globe to have won her first full term, after winning a special election in the 11th District earlier this year to fill the seat of now Governor Sherrill.
Incumbent Democratic Congress members Donald Norcross, Josh Gottheimer, Frank Pallone, Herb Conaway, Rob Menendez Jr, and LaMonica McIver were also all projected winners, according to the Associated Press as of 9:30 p.m.
Most NJ incumbents seeking another term
Currently, Republicans have a 218-214 majority with one Independent (in California) and two vacancies in the U.S. House.
Out of New Jersey’s 12 Congressional races, just one did not involve an incumbent running for re-election.
Bonnie Watson-Coleman, 81, is retiring at the end of her term in the 12th District.
Democrat Adam Hamawy, a former U.S. Army combat surgeon, appears to have become the first Muslim American in New Jersey elected to Congress.
As projected by the Associated Press and New Jersey Globe, Hamawy beat Republican Gregg Mele, a lawyer.
The 12th Congressional District of New Jersey was one of 60 open races for the U.S. House of Representatives this year in which an incumbent is not running for re-election.
Across the country, 23 Democrats and 37 Republicans are not running for re-election.
New Jersey’s 7th District draws national attention
Among the most competitive races nationwide is the state's 7th District, where Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett looks to have unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, Jr.
Just before 10 p.m. on Election night, the race was called for Bennett by the Associated Press, with 65% of precincts reported.
Bennett then delivered her victory speech, saying she had already spoken on the phone to Kean Jr., who pledged to support the "peaceful transfer of power."
She wished him and his family well.
Kean Jr. is serving his second term in Congress, after flipping New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District in 2022, after two terms with a Democrat in office.
Adding to the scrutiny of the campaign, the Republican returned to Capitol Hill on June 30, after a nearly four-month public absence which he ultimately disclosed was due to being treated for depression.
The district spans a total of 95 municipalities, from the Arthur Kill to the Delaware River — all of Hunterdon and Warren Counties, and parts of Union, Somerset, Morris, and Sussex Counties.
Bennett is a political newcomer, who served in the armed forces for over 15 years, before building a career in healthcare.
New Jersey Congressional races in 2026:
N.J. 1st Congressional District - Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Norcross (D)*
Galdo (R)
N.J. 2nd Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Van Drew (R)*
Mullock (D)
Mora Jr. (I)
N.J. 3rd Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Conaway (D)*
McGuire (R)
Kelly (AAP)
Welzer (Green)
N.J. 4th Congressional DistrictUnofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Smith (R)*
Peace (D)
N.J. 5th Congressional District Unofficial results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Gottheimer (D)*
Kirrane (R)
Rueda (HSF)
N.J. 6th Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Pallone (D)*
Herzig (R)
N.J. 7th Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Kean (R)*
Bennett (D)
O’Toole (SIG)
N.J. 8th Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
N.J. 9th Congressional DistrictUnofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Pou (D)*
Pino (R)
Bukovinac (SB)
N.J. 10th Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
McIver (D)*
Bucco (R)
N.J. 11th Congressional District
Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026
Mejia (D)*
Hathaway (R)
Bond (HFT)
N.J. 12th Congressional District
Hamawy (D)
Mele (R)
Links to county election results
▪️Atlantic County▪️Bergen County▪️Burlington County▪️Camden County▪️Cape May County▪️Cumberland County▪️Essex County▪️Gloucester County▪️Hudson County ▪️Hunterdon County▪️Mercer County▪️Middlesex County▪️Monmouth County▪️Morris County▪️Ocean County▪️Passaic County▪️Salem County▪️Somerset County▪️Sussex County▪️Union County▪️Warren County
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Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Maps of the NJ towns divided between congressional districts
Gallery Credit: Michael Symons