🗳️ Cory Booker wins re-election, setting up a third full term in the U.S. Senate

➡️ New Jersey’s 7th District flips to blue with a Bennett win over U.S. Rep. Kean

🏛️ NJ has its first Muslim American elected to Congress in the 12th District

New Jersey voters have cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, as the state's Congressional delegation could swing even more blue than the past four years.

It was an easy victory for Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker, as the race was called shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m., by Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News and other outlets.

Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey (Arturo Holmes, Getty Images) Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey (Arturo Holmes, Getty Images)

"America does not work if it only works for some," Booker said in his acceptance speech, also calling the Iran War a "quagmire" and decried the unsustainable, high cost of living under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Booker heads toward his third, full six-year term. The Democrat served about a year after an October 2013 special election to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate, following the death of U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg. The Newark Mayor turned Senator then won his first full term in November 2014.

All 435 U.S. House districts are up for election, including New Jersey's 12 Congressional races.

An hour after the last in-person ballots were cast, some projections trickled in.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 18, 2024 (Kent Nishimura, Getty Images) Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 18, 2024 (Kent Nishimura, Getty Images)

Congressman Christopher Smith, R-Mercer, has been the longest-serving member of Congress in New Jersey history with his current 23rd term.

The veteran Republican appeared poised to break it again with a win of his 24th term, with more than 83% of the 4th district's results tabulated, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Analilia Mejia (D-NJ) and her husband Robert Rogers Jr. (C) at a swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) (R) at the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2026 (Heather Diehl, Getty Images) U.S. Rep. Analilia Mejia (D-NJ) and her husband Robert Rogers Jr. (C) at a swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) (R) at the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2026 (Heather Diehl, Getty Images)

Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, D-Glen Ridge, was projected by New Jersey Monitor and New Jersey Globe to have won her first full term, after winning a special election in the 11th District earlier this year to fill the seat of now Governor Sherrill.

Incumbent Democratic Congress members Donald Norcross, Josh Gottheimer, Frank Pallone, Herb Conaway, Rob Menendez Jr, and LaMonica McIver were also all projected winners, according to the Associated Press as of 9:30 p.m.

Most NJ incumbents seeking another term

Currently, Republicans have a 218-214 majority with one Independent (in California) and two vacancies in the U.S. House.

Out of New Jersey’s 12 Congressional races, just one did not involve an incumbent running for re-election.

Bonnie Watson-Coleman, 81, is retiring at the end of her term in the 12th District.

Democrat Adam Hamawy, a former U.S. Army combat surgeon, appears to have become the first Muslim American in New Jersey elected to Congress.

As projected by the Associated Press and New Jersey Globe, Hamawy beat Republican Gregg Mele, a lawyer.

The 12th Congressional District of New Jersey was one of 60 open races for the U.S. House of Representatives this year in which an incumbent is not running for re-election.

Across the country, 23 Democrats and 37 Republicans are not running for re-election.

(L-R) U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) , NJ Democratic Congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett and Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rally on Oct.16, 2026 (Kena Betancur, Getty Images) (L-R) U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) , NJ Democratic Congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett and Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rally on Oct.16, 2026 (Kena Betancur, Getty Images)

New Jersey’s 7th District draws national attention

Among the most competitive races nationwide is the state's 7th District, where Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett looks to have unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, Jr.

Just before 10 p.m. on Election night, the race was called for Bennett by the Associated Press, with 65% of precincts reported.

Bennett then delivered her victory speech, saying she had already spoken on the phone to Kean Jr., who pledged to support the "peaceful transfer of power."

She wished him and his family well.

Kean Jr. is serving his second term in Congress, after flipping New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District in 2022, after two terms with a Democrat in office.

Adding to the scrutiny of the campaign, the Republican returned to Capitol Hill on June 30, after a nearly four-month public absence which he ultimately disclosed was due to being treated for depression.

The district spans a total of 95 municipalities, from the Arthur Kill to the Delaware River — all of Hunterdon and Warren Counties, and parts of Union, Somerset, Morris, and Sussex Counties.

Bennett is a political newcomer, who served in the armed forces for over 15 years, before building a career in healthcare.

New Jersey Congressional races in 2026:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (left) faces Republican challenger Damon Galdo (right) U.S. House NJ District 1

N.J. 1st Congressional District - Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Norcross (D)*

Galdo (R)

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (left) faces Democratic challenger, Zack Mullock (right) NJ candidates 2026 midterm elections

N.J. 2nd Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Van Drew (R)*

Mullock (D)

Mora Jr. (I)

2026 candidate photos - US House NJ District 3 Rep Herb C Conaway Jr D Michael McGuire R Democratic U.S. Rep. Herbert C. Conaway Jr. (left) faces Republican challenger Michael McGuire (R )

N.J. 3rd Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Conaway (D)*

McGuire (R)

Kelly (AAP)

Welzer (Green)

Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (left) faces Democratic challenger Rachel Peace

N.J. 4th Congressional DistrictUnofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Smith (R)*

Peace (D)

2026 candidate photos -

Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (left) faces Republican challenger Sean Kirrane (right)

N.J. 5th Congressional District Unofficial results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Gottheimer (D)*

Kirrane (R)

Rueda (HSF)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (left) faces Republican challenger Hillary Herzig

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (left) faces Republican challenger Hillary Herzig

N.J. 6th Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Pallone (D)*

Herzig (R)

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (left) faces Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett (right)

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (left) faces Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett (right)

N.J. 7th Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Kean (R)*

Bennett (D)

O’Toole (SIG)

2026 candidate photos -

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez Jr. (left) faces independent Aristotle Eliopoulos

N.J. 8th Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Democratic U.S. Rep. Nellie Pou (left) faces Republican challenger Rosemary Pino

N.J. 9th Congressional DistrictUnofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Pou (D)*

Pino (R)

Bukovinac (SB)

Democratic U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver (left) faces Republican challenger Carmen Bucco

N.J. 10th Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

McIver (D)*

Bucco (R)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Analilia Mejia (left) faces Republican challenger Joe Hathaway

N.J. 11th Congressional District

Unofficial election results as of Nov. 3, 2026

Mejia (D)*

Hathaway (R)

Bond (HFT)

In U.S. Congressional District 12, Democrat Adam Hamawy (left) faces Republican Gregg Mele (right)

N.J. 12th Congressional District

Hamawy (D)

Mele (R)

2026 candidate photos

(Getty Stock via CorbalanStudio)

Links to county election results

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Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5