I’ve always loved the outdoors. I have hunted and I have fished, but I wouldn’t call myself a hunter or a fisherman.

I’m a hiker, someone who appreciates the great outdoors. I’ve been on endless hikes here in New Jersey, over in Pennsylvania and even up in Maine.

Hunting runs in my family, though. My dad was a hunter. My father-in-law and brothers-in-law hunt.

When my son was younger, we took family hunting trips and stayed at our cabin in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania.

Three generations in the woods

I remember being up on the mountain behind the cabin, sitting in a deer stand.

By then, my father-in-law had reached the point where he was a little too old to head into the deep woods and climb a stand. So he stayed back at the cabin and kept in touch with us by walkie-talkie.

That was the whole thing. The hunting was the destination, but the draw was three generations of men together, sharing something they loved.

I’ve never been much of a hunter, but I loved those trips.

The apple didn’t fall far

Here’s the funny part. My son is 35 now, and he picked up my love of the outdoors along with his grandfathers’ and uncles’ love of hunting.

He’s training his Brittany spaniel puppy to be a bird dog. That puppy just pointed and retrieved its first pheasant.

My son was so proud. I’m proud of both of them.

Bass Pro Shops is opening its Sayreville store on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. | Bass Pro Shops Bass Pro Shops is opening its Sayreville store on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. | Bass Pro Shops

Which brings me to Bass Pro

Speaking of family togetherness, I’m excited to check out the new Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville when it opens on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

It’s a fitting day. Founder Johnny Morris credits his father, a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, with inspiring the company’s support of veterans and military families, according to Bass Pro Shops. There’s a VIP Veterans Tent with giveaways on opening night.

It’s the kind of place you go with your family. There’s a nearly three-story aquarium for the kids, bowling and a restaurant, and for my son, I’m guessing, a long stop in the bird hunting aisle.

Doors open after a 6 p.m. ribbon-cutting. Regular hours start Thursday, Nov. 12.

Maybe I’ll pick up a new pair of hiking boots. Or maybe a walkie-talkie.

The thoughts and opinions in this story are those of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Eric “EJ” Johnson.