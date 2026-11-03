How Much To Gift At Weddings

Weddings aren't cheap, especially here in New Jersey. Between the venue, band or DJ, photographer, videographer, flowers, dress, tuxedo, and everything else, it can add up fast. We were talking on the show recently about how much weddings cost, with many people calling in saying they spent between $75,000 and $100,000. We did hear from people who had a beautiful wedding for much cheaper, closer to $40,000, which is still a lot of money.

And if you're a guest, the big question is always how much do you give as a gift? I've always heard you should cover the cost of your plate.

The popular wedding planning website, The Knot, explained in a recent article just how much to spend on a wedding gift for friends, immediate family, extended family, etc. Here in New Jersey, where everything seems so much more expensive, is this the proper amount in the Garden State?

Photo by Aniestla on Unsplash Photo by Aniestla on Unsplash

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Wedding Gifts, Explained. How Much Guests Typically Give

Best friend/immediate family - $250

Close friend - $200

Good friend - $175

Extended family member - $150

A few callers said they recently went to weddings in New Jersey and gave $500, others said $300. The bottom line is there's no right or wrong answer. You should give what you feel is right. The article also mentions that many factors play into it, including travel cost (hotel, flight), your own personal budget, overall how much you've spent on additional gifts.

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