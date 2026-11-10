🚨A passenger who claimed he had a bomb was removed after a flight landed in New Orleans

🚨The United flight was traveling with 46 passengers and six crew members.

🚨It's the latest disruptive incident involving flights connected to Newark

A passenger who claimed he had a bomb on a United Airlines flight from Newark was removed from the plane and arrested when it arrived in New Orleans Monday night.

United flight 2174, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, had 46 passengers and six crew members on board when a 34-year-old man began "acting irrationally." The plane landed safely, and all passengers were taken to a terminal.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office charged the man with communicating false information about planned arson and terrorizing. His identity was not disclosed.

Another disruptive incident involving a Newark flight

It's the latest incident involving a passenger from New Jersey or someone on a flight originating from Newark causing a disruption aboard an aircraft.

Dante Milne of Woodbridge texted a co-worker aboard a United flight from Las Vegas to Newark, "I'm gonna hijack this bitch and crash ur row only," on Oct. 24. A flight attendant noticed the message and turned the plane around. Milne told police he had no plans to take over the aircraft and expressed regret about what happened, but faces terrorism-related charges.

Kristina Kedysheva became violent on a United flight from Milan, Italy, to Newark on Sept. 9 after the flight crew cut off her alcohol, according to federal prosecutors. The flight made an emergency landing in Bangor, Maine. She spent three weeks in a Maine jail before being turned over to ICE and deported.

Arthur Lundeen had to be duct-taped to his seat aboard a flight from Reno, Nevada, to Newark on Sept. 1 after he used the N-word and made derogatory remarks. He also said the plane was going to crash and choked the person sitting next to him.

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