Few things are more calming than strolling around a bookstore looking for your next good read.

Picking up each book, looking at the cover, and reading the summary is a feeling that online shopping just can’t replace. Personally, I want to feel that hardcover and sift through the pages.

Added bonus if there’s a cafe attached to the store, then I get to completely feel like I’m the character Rory Gilmore from the 2000’s show ‘Gilmore Girls,’ sipping coffee and reading a book.

When a new space opens that gives us this experience, it’s exciting news, so Middlesex County is in for a treat.

Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash

Barnes & Noble to open new store in East Brunswick, NJ

This is part of the redevelopment of the Brunswick Square Mall, where there is already a Barnes & Noble. The existing location will close in January, with the new store opening about three weeks later, according to a press release.

Our booksellers have enjoyed 27 very happy years in East Brunswick and are delighted to continue this tradition of bookselling in a new home of such scale and ambition,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble.

During the ‘in between’ time as they put the final touches on the new store in January, they encourage patrons to shop at the closest stores in Edison and Freehold.

Photo by Ugur Akdemir on Unsplash assorted book lot

Barnes & Noble has 22 locations in New Jersey.

The booksellers in East Brunswick have loved serving their community for the past two decades and they look forward to continuing to do so in their new location.

Get ready, bookworms, you're going to have a whole new space to explore soon!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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