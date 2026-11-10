Whether it’s your 10 year, 20-year, 30-year, or even 50-year high school reunion, have you recently attended one or are you planning to go?

Reunions have always been a chance to get together with old classmates at a local bar or restaurant, catch up, and reminisce.

And with so many people coming back to the area to visit family for Thanksgiving, November is always a popular month for high school reunions and a great opportunity to reconnect. But with social media making it easy to keep in touch with the people you went to high school with and see what everyone is up to, have high school reunions been replaced by Facebook and Instagram?

Do people still make the effort to get together, or is social media enough these days?

I went to my 20-year high school reunion and had a blast, and when my 30th rolls around, I hope my class has one because I will absolutely be there. We talked about high school reunions on the show recently, and it doesn’t seem like they're a thing of the past here in the Garden State. In fact, based on the amount of calls we received in favor of high school reunions, it seems like there’s still plenty of interest in reconnecting with old classmates.

There’s something very special about getting together with people you grew up with, catching up, and sharing stories. You learn things, laugh and share your favorite memories, old and new, that you just can’t get from social media. I think high school reunions are great, and I hope they don’t go away as the years go on.

Share of your tax bill going to schools vs. municipality How your property tax bill is split up depends on where you live. This is the data from the state for the year 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5