I've always had a soft spot in my heart for veterans. Like most of us I’ve had so many relatives serve. Most made it home but not all.

In fact my grandmother’s first cousin Keith Jeffries died on the USS Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

When I see those Hometown Heroes banners in Jersey towns honoring local veterans it always chokes me up a little. I didn’t go that path but I have so much respect for those who did.

In fact my daughter is currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard so I think I now feel all this even more deeply.

All this to say Veterans Day is Wednesday November 11. We don’t do nearly enough for our veterans so when you hear of a business that does something special you want to share it.

Read More: Hacklebarney State Park is a spectacular NJ place for a day trip

Speeders Car Wash ( Google Maps ) Speeders Car Wash via Google Maps

Free car washes for veterans and first responders at 26 NJ locations

Speeders Car Wash is honoring not only veterans that week but also active military along with first responders. Anyone in those groups can receive a complimentary car wash at one of their 26 New Jersey locations.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary commitment of those who serve our country, as well as the first responders who protect our communities every day,” Kevin Matthews, Speeders Car Wash Chief Operating Officer and President told nj.com.

"We’re proud to express our gratitude through this small gesture of appreciation and invite them to enjoy a complimentary wash on us.”

It’s a three-day promotion running Nov 9, 10, and 11.

You simply need to show valid military or first responder identification to get your car washed for free at one of the following locations:

▪️ Budd Lake

▪️ Carteret

▪️ Cherry Hill

▪️ Chester

▪️ Fair Lawn (2)

▪️ Green Brook

▪️ Hamilton Township

▪️ Hasbrouck Heights

▪️ Hawthorne

▪️ Kearny

▪️ Lanoka Harbor

▪️ Little Ferry

▪️ Lodi

▪️ Maywood

▪️ Metuchen

▪️ Middletown Township

▪️ Millburn

▪️ Mountain Lakes

▪️ New Brunswick

▪️ Paterson

▪️ Pennsauken

▪️ Plainfield

▪️ Piscataway

▪️ Saddle Brook

▪️ South Plainfield

Find more on Speeders Car Wash go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander