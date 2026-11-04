Hacklebarney State Park, NJ’s hidden gem for fall foliage

This weekend, I went to a beautiful place to see some peaceful fall foliage before it disappears.

If you’re also needing some peace in your heart, you have to go here.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Even the drive here is gorgeous.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Hacklebarney State Park is a gorgeous stretch of land in Morris County where foliage is at the end of peak if you hurry.

The land was originally an iron ore mining site in the 18th to 19th centuries before being donated by Adolphe and Sarah Borie in 1924 to establish the park. Its scenic 1,186 acres lie between Chester and Long Valley.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Maybe it’s the most beautiful spot in New Jersey. Or maybe it’s the company I was with. Either way I know you won’t be disappointed.

The park has a deep, glacial gorge that was carved by the Black River which runs over massive boulders and creates small waterfalls along the way.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

There are miles of hiking trails, and they’re for hiking only. Bikes aren’t allowed, so you’re not distracted from the beauty by having to be on the lookout for mountain bikes, which is nice.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

I’m no birdwatcher, but those who are love this place as Hacklebarney is home to over 100 species of birds. It’s also home to deer and black bears.

The hiking has easier portions with smoother paths or rougher options with some rocky terrain.

We hiked for miles and chose the rougher, which puts you closer to the water.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

Hacklebarney State Park is at 119 Hacklebarney Rd. in Long Valley.

The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset and admission and parking are both 100% free.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson