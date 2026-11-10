I've always thought that people in New Jersey have a great sense of humor, and now there is actual data to back up that belief.

New Jersey Has A Great Sense Of Humor

It should come as no surprise that New Jersey residents are being credited with having some of the best senses of humor in America.

There are some days when you need one to survive in this state. But, no matter how we acquired our sense of humor, or how often we need it, one thing is clear. We have a very good sense of humor in the Garden State.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And you don't have to believe me about this sense of humor thing. There is science to prove it, or at least a study reported by Ranker, which says that the New Jersey sense of humor is in America's top 3.

Is New Jersey The State With The Best Sense Of Humor?

While New Jersey was not named the state with the best sense of humor (that honor belonged to Minnesota), the Garden State did rank #3, right behind Illinois.

Read More: Are Any Jokes About New Jersey Actually Funny?

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone in New Jersey. After all, we are the state that produced Abbott & Costello, Jon Stewart, Bill Maher, Joe Pesci, and Danny DeVito, among scores of other hysterical celebrities.

Photo by Central Press/Getty Images Photo by Central Press/Getty Images

In case you're wondering which state has the worst sense of humor, the trophy goes to Utah, with Nevada ranked as the 49th state for sense of humor.

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Congratulations to New Jersey residents. We need a good sense of humor, and the study says we have one.

10 Crazy Wrong Beliefs About People from New Jersey Do people seriously think all people from New Jersey are like this? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler