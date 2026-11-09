Bass Pro Shops Sayreville opens Nov. 11: What to know before you go
The wait is over.
After months of “coming soon,” the new Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville opens Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.
It’s a 200,000-square-foot store at the Riverton development, off the Garden State Parkway near where Interstate 95 meets Interstate 287.
I won’t make it to opening night, but if you’re going, here’s what to know, according to Bass Pro Shops.
Opening night: Wednesday, Nov. 11
- 5 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Celeste Kellogg performs live, and the VIP Veterans Tent opens with giveaways for those who served.
- 6 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting. The store opens to the public right after.
- Until 8 p.m.: Meet-and-greets and autographs with special guests.
Bass Pro is calling it an “Evening for Conservation.” Fifteen percent of sales on most items that night goes to local conservation groups.
Who’s coming
- NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion
- Bass fishing champions Ott DeFoe, Jimmy Houston and Rick Clunn
- Saltwater fishing TV host George Poveromo
- Brian “Pigman” Quaca and Junie Quaca of “Pigman: The Series”
- PAW Patrol characters and fishing legend Charlie Evans, for photos with kids
The rest of opening week
- Nov. 11 to 15: Bass Pro and Cabela’s CLUB members get 10% off almost everything in the store.
- Nov. 12 to 14: Door prizes for the first 200 families each day.
- Starting Nov. 12: Santa’s Wonderland, with a free 4x6 photo with Santa.
Store hours
Starting Thursday, Nov. 12:
- Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
🔗 Why NJ’s new Bass Pro Shops has me thinking about family
What’s inside
Even if you don’t hunt or fish, there’s plenty to see:
- An 80,000-gallon aquarium almost three stories tall, with more than 280 fish
- A ray touch pool and two jellyfish exhibits
- The Flemish Cap restaurant, with underwater-themed bowling lanes and an arcade
- President George H.W. Bush’s personal fishing boat, the Fidelity V
- Boats, plus a service center for boats, motors and ATVs
My advice? Give opening night to the crowds, then go on a weeknight. The fish will still be there.
Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties
Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore.
Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson