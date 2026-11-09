The wait is over.

After months of “coming soon,” the new Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville opens Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.

It’s a 200,000-square-foot store at the Riverton development, off the Garden State Parkway near where Interstate 95 meets Interstate 287.

I won’t make it to opening night, but if you’re going, here’s what to know, according to Bass Pro Shops.

Opening night: Wednesday, Nov. 11

5 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Celeste Kellogg performs live, and the VIP Veterans Tent opens with giveaways for those who served.

Singer-songwriter Celeste Kellogg performs live, and the VIP Veterans Tent opens with giveaways for those who served. 6 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting. The store opens to the public right after.

Ribbon-cutting. The store opens to the public right after. Until 8 p.m.: Meet-and-greets and autographs with special guests.

Bass Pro is calling it an “Evening for Conservation.” Fifteen percent of sales on most items that night goes to local conservation groups.

Who’s coming

NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion

Bass fishing champions Ott DeFoe, Jimmy Houston and Rick Clunn

Saltwater fishing TV host George Poveromo

Brian “Pigman” Quaca and Junie Quaca of “Pigman: The Series”

PAW Patrol characters and fishing legend Charlie Evans, for photos with kids

The rest of opening week

Nov. 11 to 15: Bass Pro and Cabela’s CLUB members get 10% off almost everything in the store.

Bass Pro and Cabela’s CLUB members get 10% off almost everything in the store. Nov. 12 to 14: Door prizes for the first 200 families each day.

Door prizes for the first 200 families each day. Starting Nov. 12: Santa’s Wonderland, with a free 4x6 photo with Santa.

Store hours

Starting Thursday, Nov. 12:

Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Shipwreck Aquarium will serve as the centerpiece of the Bass Pro Shops’ Sayreville. | Bass Pro Shops news release. The Shipwreck Aquarium will serve as the centerpiece of the Bass Pro Shops’ Sayreville. | Bass Pro Shops news release.

What’s inside

Even if you don’t hunt or fish, there’s plenty to see:

An 80,000-gallon aquarium almost three stories tall, with more than 280 fish

A ray touch pool and two jellyfish exhibits

The Flemish Cap restaurant, with underwater-themed bowling lanes and an arcade

President George H.W. Bush’s personal fishing boat, the Fidelity V

Boats, plus a service center for boats, motors and ATVs

My advice? Give opening night to the crowds, then go on a weeknight. The fish will still be there.