🐾 A severely emaciated pit bull named Sabrina was found abandoned in Weehawken, showing signs of suspected abuse.

🚨 A Union City man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty and abandonment.

❤️ Animal rescuers are demanding justice for Sabrina and calling for stronger protections against animal abuse.

WEEHAWKEN — A Union City man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a starving and abandoned pit bull showed signs of suspected abuse.

Starving pit bull discovered in heartbreaking condition in Weehawken

The dog was discovered by a staff member at the Weehawken Mayor’s office, who immediately contacted police.

The staff member, who is also an animal rescue volunteer, brought the dog to Pitbulls & Addicts and Near and Far Rescues to receive treatment for the devastating effects of starvation. She remains in serious condition, Weehawken police said.

Sabrina, the pit bull, was so emaciated you could see every rib and every vertebra, rescuers from Pitbulls and Addicts wrote on Facebook.

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after Sabrina, the pit bull was found starving and emaciated in Weehawken (Weehawken Police Department via Facebook) A man is facing animal cruelty charges after Sabrina, the pit bull was found starving and emaciated in Weehawken (Weehawken Police Department via Facebook)

Union City man charged with animal cruelty and abandonment

An investigation led to the arrest of Emil Bustamante on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City. He was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

He is being transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Facility awaiting his first court appearance.

The Weehawken Police Department extended its appreciation to the Mayor’s Office staff member who discovered the dog, Pitbulls & Addicts, Near and Far Rescues, and members of the public for their vigilance and concern.

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after Sabrina, the pit bull was found starving and emaciated in Weehawken (Weehawken Police Department via Facebook) A man is facing animal cruelty charges after Sabrina, the pit bull was found starving and emaciated in Weehawken (Weehawken Police Department via Facebook)

Rescuers demand justice for Sabrina and stronger animal protections

“We cannot undo the unimaginable suffering Sabrina has endured. But we can and must make sure it is not in vain. Her broken body is a desperate wake-up call. How many more innocent animals must be starved, tortured, and abandoned before our laws and justice system respond with the urgency these crimes demand,” Near and Far Animal Foundation rescuers wrote on the social media site.

Both rescue sites are calling for “Justice for Sabrina,” asking for stronger protections, serious consequences, and real accountability.

Everyone who’s followed Sabrina’s story is encouraged to call or send an email to the Office of Mayor Brian Stack at 201-348-5757 and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-795-6400.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated. The Weehawken Police Department remains committed to investigating suspected abuse, pursuing accountability through the legal process, and working with law enforcement partners, municipal agencies, and the community to protect the well-being of residents and animals alike,” police wrote in a statement.

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