⚽ Thousands of World Cup fans are expected in New Jersey — and one local nonprofit is getting residents paid to help clean up the mess.

💵 EcoClean Guardians pays local residents to pick up litter and beautify communities before and after major events.

🌎 With World Cup matches, America250 celebrations and other events ahead, demand is so high that some cleanup workers are already waitlisted.

WEEHAWKEN — New Jersey is all abuzz because the state is getting ready to play host to 8 FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, beginning June 13, and ending July 19.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the matches and watch parties in surrounding communities.

That means a lot of trash will be left behind.

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The official FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ poster (L), a sign reading The official FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ poster (L), a sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at NYNJ Stadium aka MetLife Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 2026 (FIFA/AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) loading...

NJ World Cup cleanup jobs offer residents a chance to earn money

EcoClean Guardians to the rescue. This Weehawken, New Jersey-based women-owned non-profit is offering a scalable, on-the-ground solution.

They are training and paying local New Jersey residents, whom they call “Eco Earners,” to clean, beautify, restore and protect their own streets, parks, waterfronts, and public spaces before and after major events.

EcoClean Guardians believe that people who live in a community should be the ones who benefit from restoring it, said founder and CEO Carolyn Fenley.

“We started this work because we kept seeing the same pattern; neighborhoods struggling with litter, illegal dumping, and environmental neglect, while residents were looking for ways to earn extra income. So, we sort of connected the dots,” Fenley said.

Get paid to pick up trash after the FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (Canva) Get paid to pick up trash after the FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (Canva) loading...

Eco Earners paid $20 an hour for community cleanup work

Eco Earners typically work a six-hour shift and earn $20 an hour, up to $120 per day. Fenley said about 10 to 25 residents are assigned to an area, but the non-profit is limited by funding.

As they receive more funding, they can put more people to work, cover more areas, and clean up after more events.

“It’s dignity-first work. It’s neighbors helping neighbors, and it’s a reminder that environmental change doesn’t have to come from somewhere far away. It can come from right on your block,” Fenley said.

Residents can sign up here. The application is simple. Students and adults of all ages, backgrounds, and work history are welcome. They will watch a safety video, sign a waiver, and be enrolled.

“If someone cares about their community and wants to earn, we make room for them” she said.

Eco Earners will be given safety vests, gloves, litter pick poles, new garbage bags, and they will be sent to designated areas to clean up the garbage.

MetLife Stadium renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup MetLife Stadium renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup (News 12) loading...

MetLife Stadium and World Cup events expected to generate tons of trash

Cleanup will be at MetLife Stadium, as well as the major arteries heading to and from the stadium, Fenley said.

At the end of the event, all the debris will be identified, weighed, and documented. At the end of the cleanup, everybody is paid out, Fenley explained.

New Jersey municipalities and local mayors love EcoClean Guardian clean-ups. The response has been very positive.

In Weehawken, for example, Mayor Richard Turner invited EcoClean Guardians to a council meeting where students were in attendance. The kids were over-the-moon to learn that they were going to get paid to clean up their town. Even the adults in the room were cheering for them, Fenley said.

Demand surges as NJ residents line up for paid cleanup opportunities

EcoClean Guardians accept everyone over the age of 16 to take part in cleanups. 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian.

“We actually encourage intergenerational participation. It’s a wonderful thing to see,” Fenley said.

Aside from the eight World Cup matches being played in New Jersey, EcoClean Guardians is preparing to also do cleanups for America’s 250th birthday, as well as major waterfront celebrations, with the focus reflecting on both responsibility and readiness.

Fenley said these cleanup events are so popular that many Eco Earners are waitlisted. But sign up anyway. The company would love to have anyone wishing to help.

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