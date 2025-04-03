Driver, 21, admits Brick hit-and-run that killed NJ mom of four
A young driver from Middlesex County has admitted to a deadly hit and run last year in Ocean County, which killed a mother of four children.
On Thursday, Mark Carey Jr., of South Amboy, pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.
Julia Sutton, of Weehawken, was struck by an SUV in Brick on Jan. 13, 2024.
The 56-year-old victim was standing along the shoulder of Route 35 and Bay Boulevard, when she was hit by a 1999 Ford Explorer, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Police traced the Explorer back to Carey Jr., who was arrested the following day.
Sutton was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
She has been mourned as a wife and mother of four children, as well as a “spirited business woman and entrepreneur,” according to her obituary.
The state will seek a term of six years in state prison when Carey is sentenced on June 13.
