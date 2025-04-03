Driver, 21, admits Brick hit-and-run that killed NJ mom of four

🔵 Female pedestrian killed

🔵 Driver, now 21, admits crash

🔵 Victim was a mother of four children

A young driver from Middlesex County has admitted to a deadly hit and run last year in Ocean County, which killed a mother of four children.

On Thursday, Mark Carey Jr., of South Amboy, pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Julia Sutton, of Weehawken, was struck by an SUV in Brick on Jan. 13, 2024.

The 56-year-old victim was standing along the shoulder of Route 35 and Bay Boulevard, when she was hit by a 1999 Ford Explorer, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Brick area of deadly hit and run (Google Maps, OCPO) Brick area of deadly hit and run (Google Maps, OCPO) loading...

Police traced the Explorer back to Carey Jr., who was arrested the following day.

SUV tracked for deadly hit and run (Brick Police, OCPO) SUV tracked for deadly hit and run (Brick Police, OCPO) loading...

Sutton was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Julia Sutton, of Weehawken (DignityMemorial.com) Julia Sutton, of Weehawken (DignityMemorial.com) loading...

She has been mourned as a wife and mother of four children, as well as a “spirited business woman and entrepreneur,” according to her obituary.

The state will seek a term of six years in state prison when Carey is sentenced on June 13.

