NJ businesswoman, a mom of 4, killed in Brick hit-and-run

⚫ Female pedestrian WAS struck, killed in Brick

⚫ 19-year-old driver has been arrested

⚫ Victim was mother of four children

A woman struck and killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Brick has been identified as a 56-year-old Hudson County resident.

Julia Sutton, of Weehawken, was struck by an SUV the morning of Jan. 13 while standing along the shoulder of Route 35 and Bay Avenue, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Ocean County crime jail (Canva) loading...

The Ford Explorer was traced back to 19-year-old Mark Carey, Jr., of South Amboy.

Carey was arrested the following day and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Mark Carey, SUV police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brick 1-13-23 Mark Carey (left) SUV police say was involved in hit-and-run (Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Brick police) loading...

Sutton was pronounced dead at a local hospital, shortly after the crash.

She had been mourned as a beloved wife and mother of four children, as well as a “spirited businesswoman and entrepreneur,” according to her obituary.

As of Tuesday, Carey remained in Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022 New Jersey 101.5 examined Department of Treasury data to see which municipalities saw an average drop in property taxes last year. Here are the Top 20 average tax cuts followed by the rest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker