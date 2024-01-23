NJ businesswoman, a mom of 4, killed in Brick hit-and-run
⚫ Female pedestrian WAS struck, killed in Brick
⚫ 19-year-old driver has been arrested
⚫ Victim was mother of four children
A woman struck and killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Brick has been identified as a 56-year-old Hudson County resident.
Julia Sutton, of Weehawken, was struck by an SUV the morning of Jan. 13 while standing along the shoulder of Route 35 and Bay Avenue, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
The Ford Explorer was traced back to 19-year-old Mark Carey, Jr., of South Amboy.
Carey was arrested the following day and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.
Sutton was pronounced dead at a local hospital, shortly after the crash.
She had been mourned as a beloved wife and mother of four children, as well as a “spirited businesswoman and entrepreneur,” according to her obituary.
As of Tuesday, Carey remained in Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt