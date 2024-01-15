Teen charged in deadly Brick, NJ hit-and-run

☑️ Police released a photo of the SUV involved in the hit-run

☑️ The owner and driver of the Ford Explorer was arrested

☑️ The name of the victim has not been released

BRICK — An arrest was made in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on Route 35 Saturday morning.

Brick police said the woman was struck while she was on the shoulder of southbound lanes around 9:15 a.m. at Bay Avenue near Used To Be's restaurant. A photo of an SUV believed to have struck her was released by police.

The owner and driver of the 1999 Ford Explorer was identified as Mark Carey Jr., 19, of South Amboy.

Carey was arrested at his home in South Amboy and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a first appearance.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death, failing to report an accident, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to maintain lane of travel.

The pedestrian, identified by officials only as a woman, was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick where she was pronounced dead.

