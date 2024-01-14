🚨 A pedestrian was killed on Route 35

🚨 Police are looking for a vehicle they believe was involved

🚨 Anyone who recognizes the SUV is asked to call police

BRICK — Police investigating a fatal crash in Ocean County this weekend are requesting help from the public to find a suspect.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 9:19 a.m. Saturday morning on Route 35 in the area of Used To Be's restaurant near Bay Boulevard in Brick, according to police.

The pedestrian was killed by the crash but the driver didn't stick around, police said.

Instead, the Ford Explorer involved in the collision fled south and continued into Toms River.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect's vehicle Sunday morning. They said it was a spruce green Ford Explorer model from between 1998 to 2001.

(Brick police) (Brick police) loading...

The vehicle is expected to have damage to its front passenger side and a broken front passenger side headlight.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Brick police are investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Patrolman Scott Mesmer at 732-262-1100 or the OCPO at 732-929-2027.

Police said they would not yet release the victim's identity as of 7:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

