Catch Dennis & Judi every month on Facebook Live

Dennis & Judi: Unplugged, unleashed, up close — and live.

Catch New Jersey 101.5's dynamic duo every month on our Facebook Live page.

Watch the replays below.

Nov. 10: 2 lies and a truth

Opinions expressed in the videos above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.