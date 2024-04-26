High expenses necessary to raise just one kid in NJ

It's the phrase we hear time and time again. Everything is getting too expensive. Unfortunately, this may also be true when it comes to raising a family.

So much so, in fact, that some people might be second-guessing having kids. And sadly, that's a concern they rightfully should feel.

Can I afford a kid? How much will I have to make? Is it even possible in a state like New Jersey?

For that last statement, I can tell you with certainty that it is absolutely possible. But is it easy? Not always.

It's often said it takes a village, and sometimes that is true when it comes to raising kids. In fact, many of us don't know how we even afford it in New Jersey, but yet we manage.

And New Jersey is one of those states where this old saying is true. If you can make it work here, then you can pretty much make it work anywhere.

Now yes, the expenses can be quite high for some things, but we'll break it all down and focus on the expenses of just one child. Again, it is possible so don't be too spooked by the numbers.

Before we dive into that, we'll first check out the average salary when it comes to raising a child in the Great Garden State. Yes, it is kind of high, but don't be scared by it if you're thinking of starting a family.

Also note that these are just average numbers for 2024, which means your area will vary one way or another. As for which direction it varies will highly depend upon the part of the state you live in.

