To all New Jersey drivers who do the off-ramp reverse

People do all sorts of crazy things while driving on New Jersey roads. From left-lane lingerers to right-lane speeders, whacky driving comes in all shapes and sizes.

To be fair, however, most drivers in the Garden State actually know what they're doing. Yes, that seems like an odd thing to say, but it's true.

Most of us may seem like bad drivers at times, but I honestly think it's because we get frustrated with the few terrible and clueless drivers that we share our roads with. Again, it's not all of us, but enough of us.

As the old saying goes, it only takes one. And in New Jersey, just one driver doing the wrong thing is all it takes to create massive headaches on the roadways.

And when such problems occur, most other drivers get frustrated. And thus, that is why so many Garden State drivers get such a bad name. Just keep that in mind before judging every Jersey driver out there.

Now before we get into the issue at hand, let me first say that I get it. I 100% understand why some drivers would do this when they're on the road.

Our roads and highways can be confusing, and it's easy to get lost while traveling around the Great Garden State. Take missing a turn for example. Sometimes, you realize it a tad too late.

Of course, the most logical thing to do is correct yourself as soon as you can. But correcting yourself at a logical moment is what makes all the difference.

With that said, far too many drivers panic and make foolish mistakes. And if you're one of those drivers who does this when you miss your exit, then this is for you (plus an anonymous survey afterward asking if you have done this, or would ever consider it).

Have you done this?

