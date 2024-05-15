Every full, new, & quarter moon in NJ for Summer 2024
Welcome to the summer season throughout the Great Garden State. A time of year when the days are long and the sun is plentiful.
It's a great time of year to get out and enjoy everything New Jersey has to offer. The beach, in particular, is always a popular option for people near and far.
The Jersey Shore summer season is like none other. Not only do the crowds flock to the beaches and boardwalks during the hotter months, but evenings are just as popular.
And although you can't always predict the weather, you can plan your evenings with the hope skies will be clear. That, of course, holds true for your daytime plans as well.
But some evenings you might want to enjoy under the glow of the moon shining bright. And as we all know, a full moon in New Jersey can really light up the night sky.
Of course, you might also be itching for a night when only the stars are out and about. Those particular nights when the moon is around it's new phase keeping things nice and dark.
Or, just maybe, you're wondering if a lunar eclipse is in the cards for 2024. The good news with this one is yes, we will be having a lunar eclipse this summer in New Jersey.
So the burning question is, when? When are all the full moons, and when is that eclipse? Furthermore, when can we expect those starlit nights?
Here's a look at when to expect all of that, along with sunrise and sunset information at The Jersey Shore (The lunar eclipse happens toward the end of the summer season and is also included below).
Every full, new, & quarter moon in NJ for Summer 2024
LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.