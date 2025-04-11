Yes, we know the calendar doesn't say October, but that's OK. A new kind of paranormal show is about to arrive in New Jersey.

Welcome to the Paranormal Cirque, a new world for those who love the paranormal. And no, it's not like your typical Halloween show (which, again, we know the calendar says spring, not fall).

According to the official Paranormal Cirque website, Paranormal Cirque is "a new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities." Are you scared yet?

Scares, amusements, surprises, and more are all a part of the experience. For those who love these kinds of thrills, you're in for a very unique experience.

A New Jersey Arrival

Although this experience is like entering a crazy clown house, at least the first location it's arriving at is fairly sane. What's more, this show will first be taking place pretty much in the middle of New Jersey, making it easy for those living in all parts of the state to come experience this for themselves.

Paranormal Cirque III is making its grand entrance at the Freehold Raceway Mall this April, but don't panic if that seems too soon. The show will be sticking around for multiple days, so no need to rearrange your calendar.

The dates you can catch it at the mall are from April 11 to April 13, 2025. However, that's only the first stop on their tour in the Garden State.

2019 New York Comic Con - Day 1 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Additional Dates

These are all the dates and locations the Paranormal Crique III will be in New Jersey, from April to May 2025. Ticket and pricing info for all New Jersey show locations can be found here.

April 11-13 in Freehold

April 18-20 in Elizabeth

April 25-27 in Lawrenceville

May 2-4 in Livingston

May 9-11 in Mays Landing

Now, before you go, there is something you should be aware of.

Clown Warning scary Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Parental Warning

Due to the nature of this particular experience, those under the age of 13 are not allowed to attend.

Teens up to age 17 must be accompanied by a legal adult who is 21 or older. And yes, you must have a photo ID to purchase tickets.

More on this unique experience can be found here.

Help - scary clown - NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Celebrities Share Their Paranormal Stories With the attention of celebrities constantly in high demand by living people, it only makes sense that ghosts want to talk to them too. From Gwen Stefani to Cher, it seems as though most famous people have had a ghostly encounter—whether haunting, heartwarming, or even sexually charged. Gallery Credit: Jack Irvin

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.