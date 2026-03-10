🎮 Dave & Buster’s is launching a new “What The Fun” promotion that gives loyalty members 60 days of unlimited arcade play for as little as $1 a day.

🍔 Members also receive discounts on food and non-alcoholic drinks, plus weekly prize ticket bonuses

⚫ Three price tiers are available with no blackout dates involved

New Jersey: Get ready to have fun this spring at a low price.

Dave & Buster's, the premier entertainment and dining experience for adults who want to socialize, drink, eat, watch sports, and play arcade games, is launching its “What The Fun” promotion.

Dave & Buster’s launches $1-a-day unlimited arcade play promotion

For just $1 a day, loyalty members get 60 consecutive days of unlimited play with Dave & Buster’s standard 60-Day Unlimited Play Pass.

There are no blackout dates and no time-of-day restrictions. Guests can drop in whenever they want and simply enjoy unlimited gameplay across more than 150 arcade games, along with exclusive savings on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

“What The Fun is built around those unexpectedly epic moments that happen when people show up and play. We paired it with a ‘what the fun’ kind of offer, unlimited play for just $1 a day because the value should be just as headline-worthy as the experience,” said Dave & Buster’s Vice President of Marketing, Melissa Powers.

Three membership tiers offer arcade play and food discounts

Loyalty members can choose from three tiers:

Standard – 60 days of “Unlimited Play” for $59.99 (a $350+ value) plus 5% off food and non-alcoholic beverages (no blackout dates)

Deluxe – 60 days of “Unlimited Play” for $99.99 (a $450+ value) plus 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages, and earn up to 1,000 tickets per week (no blackout dates)

Premium – 60 days of “Unlimited Play” for $119.99 (a $600+ value) plus 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages, and earn up to 2,000 tickets per week (no blackout dates)

Where to find Dave & Buster’s locations in New Jersey

The 60-day Unlimited Play Pass is available in-store or online. The 60-day play period begins immediately upon purchase.

As of 2023, there are five Dave & Buster locations in New Jersey, including Blackwood (Gloucester Premium Outlets), Wayne (Willowbrook Mall area), Woodbridge (Woodbridge Center), Atlantic City, and Freehold (Freehold Raceway Mall).

