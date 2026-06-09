🚨 A 22-year-old Wayne man is accused of trying to provide material support to ISIS and discussing attacks on a National Guard facility and a synagogue near his home.

🔎 Federal investigators say the suspect shared photos of potential targets and communicated with someone he believed was an ISIS fighter operating in Syria.

⚖️ The FBI says it disrupted the alleged plot before any attack occurred. The suspect faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A Passaic County man has been charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to Islamist terrorists.

Mohamed Sagha, 22, of Wayne, “expressed interest in violence directed at targets within the United States, including places of worship," according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer, who is prosecuting the case in New Jersey federal court.

FBI says Wayne man discussed attacks in support of ISIS

Sagha wanted to attack targets in the U.S. in support of ISIS, but the FBI detected and put a stop to his violent plans, federal officials said.

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Sagha participated in online group chats from December 2025 until this month, with ISIS supporters discussing potential attacks on U.S. targets, investigators said. He told someone he thought was a member of ISIS of his plans to attack a National Guard location or a synagogue located near his house in Wayne, according to court documents.

Court documents detail alleged National Guard, synagogue targets

He then shared images and/or videos of both locations with this source, officials said. During these conversations, the source repeatedly identified himself as an ISIS fighter, sending Sagha messages and photos that indicated the source was in ISIS territory in Syria. Sagha repeatedly expressed a desire to travel to ISIS territory, and even tried to do so in March, officials said.

VPN purchase cited in ISIS material support case

From May 31 to June 2, Sagha and the source discussed using a VPN to hide their online activities and mask their locations and identities. Sagha purchased a VPN, sent it to the source, who, again, he believed to be a member of the terrorist organization, and explained how to use the technology.

Sagha was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and lifetime supervised release. A U.S. District Court judge ordered him held behind bars at his first court appearance.

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