🚤 A 40-foot sailboat was reported stolen from Liberty Harbor Marina in Jersey City late Saturday night.

👮 New Jersey State Police released surveillance images of a man they say may have stolen the vessel.

📞 Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the State Police Carteret Station at 732-541-0491.

JERSEY CITY — Who thinks they can steal a 40-foot sailboat and get away with it?

NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook) NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook)

That’s what New Jersey State Police are trying to figure out.

They’re asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man who made off with the vessel in Jersey City over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Two children killed in a house fire in Trenton

NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook) NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook)

40-foot sailboat stolen from Jersey City marina

On Saturday, August 22, at approximately 11 p.m., troopers from the Marine Services Bureau Carteret Station responded to a report of a stolen 1968 Hinckley Bermuda – 40-foot sail number 4066 from Liberty Harbor Marina.

NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook) NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook)

The suspect was captured on video surveillance. State Police have released several still photos on their Facebook page.

NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook) NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook)

Police release photos of suspected Jersey City boat thief

He is described as a white male wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black shorts.

At some point during the sailboat theft, the man possibly changed his clothing to a blue hat and a tan hooded sweatshirt, state police wrote on its social media page.

NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook) NJSP are looking for the person who stole a 40-foot sailboat from a marina in Jersey City over the weekend (NJSP via Facebook)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to please contact the New Jersey State Police Carteret Station at 732-541-0491.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom