⚠️ Christopher H. Kascik is accused of giving alcohol to a 13-year-old girl at his home.

➡️ Investigators say the girl became drunk and Kascik sexually assaulted her.

🔴 A Hunterdon County grand jury indicted Kascik on five criminal charges.

A 53-year-old retired police officer in New Jersey, who then worked for a county sheriff’s office, is facing criminal charges for a disturbing, reported incident from last year.

Christopher H. Kascik, of Kingwood Township, worked for 25 years with the Hopewell Township Police Department.

He was hired as a dispatcher, became a patrolman two years later and worked his way up to being promoted to lieutenant, before his retirement from the force in 2019.

Kascik was then a civilian employee of the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, including at the time of an incident last year.

Huterdon County police (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Huterdon County police (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Retired NJ officer accused in incident involving 13-year-old

He is accused of giving alcoholic beverages to a 13-year-old girl at his Kingwood Township home on March 29, 2025.

The rural town is south of Alexandria Township, with its western boundary running along the Delaware River.

The teen became drunk and Kascik is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, investigators said.

On Thursday, a Hunterdon County grand jury indicted Kascik on five charges: second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child – sexual conduct, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child – abuse, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

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Kascik resigned after initial child-endangerment charge

Kascik was initially charged with child endangerment in April 2025, at which point he resigned, Hunterdon County Sheriff Frederick Brown confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

The victim shared videos with police of her at Kascik’s home and using his hot tub, earlier that evening.

She was known to Kascik before the incident, though the exact relationship was not disclosed due to age and victim privacy concerns.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was designated to prosecute the case in Hunterdon County Superior Court.

A request for comment from Kascik's listed defense attorney, Clifford D. Bidlingmaier was sent on Monday evening.

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